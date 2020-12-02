Campaign loses dead-voter election protest in Forsyth County

Russell said that if the information had been provided earlier, it might have triggered the kind of check that could have allowed the Newby campaign to challenge the votes in a timely way.

"I know we removed voters who had voted twice," Russell said, referring to 11 double-voting cases that the board resolved on Nov. 20 by tossing the votes from some provisional ballots.

But Lonnie Albright, the county attorney who handles election matters, said that the public records law only specifies that public records requests be handled "as promptly as possible." He noted that the GOP request had asked for the records to be provided the very next day, while election officials said Wednesday that they had been busy with other tasks during the period.

The Newby protest was the second one dismissed by the local elections board relating to the ballots of dead voters being counted. In the other protest, filed by a local resident, the elections board cited a missed deadline.

The lists of dead voters named in both protests were almost identical. Although the Newby protest was filed Nov. 25, Newby maintains that he didn't miss any deadline because the local election board's meeting on Nov. 23 was a repeat canvass that opened the window for his protest. Protests can be filed up to two days after a canvass.