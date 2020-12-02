Campaign loses dead-voter election protest in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Board of Elections on Wednesday tossed an election protest over absentee ballots cast by voters who died before Election Day.
The protest — a formal term that designates post-election challenges to election results — was made by the campaign of Paul Newby, the Republican candidate for chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, who currently leads incumbent Democrat Cheri Beasley by a little more than 450 votes.
Essentially, the local elections board found that the Newby campaign did not show the county elections office had acted improperly in its handling of absentee ballots.
Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County, told the five-member county elections board that his office uses information sent out by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to remove dead voters from the absentee results.
The protest filed by Newby didn't show that local officials failed to remove dead voters identified by DHHS, and that appeared to be decisive in the local board's 4-1 vote to dismiss the protest. The Newby protest said there were at least 21 dead voters who ballots were counted, although the protest named only 18.
The Newby protest did provide the elections board copies of obituaries for 18 people that the campaign said died after sending in their absentee ballots but before Election Day, Nov. 3.
But that wasn't proof enough, election officials said.
"In this documentation, they are supposed to tell us how we did something improperly," said Susan Campbell, who chairs the county elections board. "Obituaries don't count."
At Wednesday's elections board meeting, the task was to see if the Newby protest had enough merit to proceed to a formal hearing. Since the local board found that was not the case, the Newby campaign can still appeal the decision to the state elections board.
The local elections board has three Democrats and two Republicans, a mix that is dictated by which party controls the governor's office.
Democrats Campbell, Robert Durrah and Catherine Jourdan voted in favor of dismissing the Newby protest, as did GOP member John Loughridge.
Republican Stuart Russell was the only member to vote against dismissing the Newby protest. Russell said he was bothered by a portion of the Newby protest that noted a public records request from the state GOP made on Nov. 15.
According to the protest, the local elections office has still not provided the information the state GOP asked for: Information on how many absentee voters had been identified as having died before Election Day, and whether their ballots were removed from the count.
Russell said that if the information had been provided earlier, it might have triggered the kind of check that could have allowed the Newby campaign to challenge the votes in a timely way.
"I know we removed voters who had voted twice," Russell said, referring to 11 double-voting cases that the board resolved on Nov. 20 by tossing the votes from some provisional ballots.
But Lonnie Albright, the county attorney who handles election matters, said that the public records law only specifies that public records requests be handled "as promptly as possible." He noted that the GOP request had asked for the records to be provided the very next day, while election officials said Wednesday that they had been busy with other tasks during the period.
The Newby protest was the second one dismissed by the local elections board relating to the ballots of dead voters being counted. In the other protest, filed by a local resident, the elections board cited a missed deadline.
The lists of dead voters named in both protests were almost identical. Although the Newby protest was filed Nov. 25, Newby maintains that he didn't miss any deadline because the local election board's meeting on Nov. 23 was a repeat canvass that opened the window for his protest. Protests can be filed up to two days after a canvass.
Another protest recently dismissed by the elections board was filed by the Beasley campaign. In it, the campaign was seeking to have elections officials re-examine up to 87 absentee and provisional ballots that had been excluded from the count for various reasons.
Although the Beasley protest was dismissed, some of the disputed ballots were counted anyway on Nov. 23, when election officials held a re-canvass after some cases of double-voting were discovered. That discovery led to a re-examination of hundreds of provisional ballots that had been rejected for counting.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Forsyth County was the only one of the state's 100 counties that had not completed its recount of the race for chief justice. Newby was ahead by 457 votes with 99 counties counted.
