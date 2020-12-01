Campaign says Forsyth wrongly counted ballots of dead voters

Paul Newby's campaign has filed an election protest in Forsyth County, alleging the county should have not counted absentee ballots belonging to at least 21 voters who died before Election Day.
The challenge came as a recount continued across the state in the razor-thin contest that pits Newby, the Republican candidate for state supreme court chief justice, against incumbent Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat.
With all but a handful of counties having completed their recounts, on Tuesday afternoon Newby held a lead of 483 votes out of some 5.4 million votes cast. The recounting of ballots has increased Newby's lead from the 406-vote margin he finished with after the initial counting was wrapped up in the days following the Nov. 3 election.
The Newby protest is the third one that has been lodged against the local elections board, and the second one involving the counting of ballots cast by voters who had died.
The situation arises when a voter casts a mail-in ballot, then dies before Election Day. Procedures exist for disqualifying those ballots but appear to depend on finding out in a timely manner that the voter has died.
The Forsyth County Board of Elections has called a meeting to be held online at 11 a.m. Wednesday to consider the Newby protest.
The Newby campaign, in its protest, says that the N.C. Republican Party on Nov. 15 asked county election boards to provide it with the vote totals from voters who had died before Election Day and had their ballots removed from the count. The campaign says that Forsyth County failed to respond to the request.
Support Local Journalism
The protest then goes on to list voters who submitted absentee ballots here but who died before Election Day. The campaign wants the local elections board to correct the vote count by removing the votes of the absentee voters who died before Election Day.
Although the Newby campaign says at least 21 dead voters had their ballots counted, the protest lists only 18 voters by name.
The 18 voters are also on a list of dead voters that appeared in a protest filed by a local resident on Nov. 17.
When the local elections board met to consider that protest, it unanimously voted to dismiss the protest because it had not been filed in a timely manner.
The Newby campaign says its protest is being filed in a timely manner because it was filed within two days of the county's "re-canvass" meeting held on Nov. 23.
The Beasley campaign also filed a protest here and elsewhere, alleging multiple cases of absentee and provisional ballots it said should have been counted, including 87 ballots in Forsyth.
The local elections board voted to dismiss Beasely's petition, but some of the rejected ballots were counted later when election officials discovered discrepancies that caused them to re-check all the rejected provisional ballots.
The recount of votes in the close supreme court contest will continue on Wednesday in Forsyth County.
336-727-7369
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.