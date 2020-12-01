Campaign says Forsyth wrongly counted ballots of dead voters

Paul Newby's campaign has filed an election protest in Forsyth County, alleging the county should have not counted absentee ballots belonging to at least 21 voters who died before Election Day.

The challenge came as a recount continued across the state in the razor-thin contest that pits Newby, the Republican candidate for state supreme court chief justice, against incumbent Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat.

With all but a handful of counties having completed their recounts, on Tuesday afternoon Newby held a lead of 483 votes out of some 5.4 million votes cast. The recounting of ballots has increased Newby's lead from the 406-vote margin he finished with after the initial counting was wrapped up in the days following the Nov. 3 election.

The Newby protest is the third one that has been lodged against the local elections board, and the second one involving the counting of ballots cast by voters who had died.

The situation arises when a voter casts a mail-in ballot, then dies before Election Day. Procedures exist for disqualifying those ballots but appear to depend on finding out in a timely manner that the voter has died.

The Forsyth County Board of Elections has called a meeting to be held online at 11 a.m. Wednesday to consider the Newby protest.