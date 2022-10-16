Candidates bring different views to at-large contest on county board

A Democrat from the progressive wing of his party and a Republican conservative who supports Trump are facing off for the at-large seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, which has been in Democratic hands since 2014.

Democrat Dan Besse comes to the race with long years of experience representing Southwest Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, while Republican Terri Mrazek is a relative newcomer making only her second run for political office.

Besse said he’s running because he believes that the county government isn’t just for people outside the Winston-Salem city limits.

“It seems to me that we need a clear understanding in local government that if you live anywhere in Forsyth County, whether it is in a rural area, a small town or a city, you are a taxpayer in Forsyth County and you need to be a part of who the commissioners represent,” Besse said.

Besse said the county needs to take a more active role in trying to improve low-performing schools, many of which are located in Winston-Salem.

“I don’t want to ever forget to hammer on the necessity to adequately fund the public schools,” Besse said. While the county has improved teacher supplements, Besse said, “there is still more to do, and more to do to make sure we are attracting teachers.” And the non-teaching staff needs more support too, he said.

“We also have to ensure that we are providing the same high-quality level of facilities regardless of where you live,” Besse said. “We can’t let the quality of education depend on their zip code.”

The county has not traditionally been involved in the creation of affordable housing, but Besse believes that should change. He said “the housing crisis does not respect political lines,” and that the county has “to work with the municipalities and the private sector to spur more development of affordable housing.”

Besse said he approves of Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough for taking an approach to law enforcement that doesn’t preclude work within the city limits of Winston-Salem, and cited “saturation patrols” to tackle high-crime areas. Besse called that an example of the county making sure that city residents are included in county services.

“I want to make sure that can continue,” Besse said.

Besse is touting his endorsement from the Winston-Salem Triad chapter of the N.C. Police Benevolent Association, and used the occasion to once more reject a false charge made against him in his 2020 state House campaign that he was in favor of defunding the police.

"(That was) nonsense in my case," Besse said.

Democrat Ted Kaplan currently holds the at-large seat on the county board, but Besse defeated Kaplan by an overwhelming margin in the May 17 Democratic primary.

Mrazek, meanwhile, first ran for a seat on the board of commissioners in 2020, when she entered the primary field alongside three long-term GOP incumbents for the three District B nominations. She finished fourth.

Mrazek said she is running as a conservative who will carefully watch county spending and try to cut out any waste.

The county needs to take a sharper look at how it funds non-profit groups, she said. As an at-large commissioner, she said she would look to see if groups are working for the good of the whole county, and not a more limited group. She said commissioners who represent districts A and B can take a more focused approach.

“I feel like our tax dollars should be going toward a majority of taxpayers, for public schools, public parks, things that benefit a majority of the people," she said.

Mrazek said that since everyone in the county pays county taxes, the top priorities for the board should include public safety, health and keeping children and the environment in good health.

Mrazek said she doesn't believe Winston-Salem, especially the more needy parts of town, have been short-changed at all by the county board, and pointed out that when the county distributed $74 million from the American Recovery Plan Act, most of that money was designated for spending in the census tracts with lower income levels, which tend to be in District A in Winston-Salem.

But Mrazek said she believes some nonprofits that the county has helped won’t lift people out of poverty and promote a socialistic outlook. Mrazek declined to name any of the groups that she had in mind, be reiterated her support for capitalism.

Mrazek did voice support for some non-profits including Meals on Wheels and City With Dwellings, which works on the problem of homelessness. And she said the Addiction Recovery Care Association (ARCA) is doing a good job.

Mrazek said she believes in strong support for the sheriff’s office, and said the board of commissioners has done well by Sheriff Kimbrough.

As an example of how the county could tighten spending, Mrazek cited Winston-Salem's recent decision to spend $1 million for dandelion art on Salem Parkway. The city could have instead approached the community college and gotten student learning technical trades to make the art.

Mrazek called schools superintendent Tricia McManus “a fine lady” who has done well in a challenging job. But that doesn’t mean she won’t be looking closely at any money requests the schools make, she said, adding that she's a proponent of school choice.

The two candidates each said the other has been nothing but friendly in their personal encounters. Besse, noting that Mrazek attended the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally in Washington, said he would want to know whether Mrazek can avoid taking a partisan approach on the county board that would make it hard for her to work across party lines.

Mrazek said she was never near the Capitol, where people made illegal entry trying to disrupt the process of counting electoral votes, but strongly supported Trump and will do so again if he runs. She said that since other commissioners are attentive to their districts and party affiliations, she will be true to hers. At the same time, she said, majority rules when it comes to deciding on matters before the county board.

Besse brings a larger campaign war chest to the fight, and had about $15,000 cash on hand in his campaign account at the end of June, having spent some $43,000 by that point. Mrazek had only $540 on hand at the end of June, having spent $8.