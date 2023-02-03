A Chinese surveillance balloon was likely to fly over parts of North Carolina on Saturday evening, according to a trajectory map by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The balloon's path will take it over Fort Bragg in Cumberland County and Camp Lejeune in Onslow County, according to the NOAA map.

The U.S. Department of Defense said that the balloon was over Montana at noon Friday at an attitude of 60,000 feet and was moving east toward the center of the continental United States.

By 5 p.m. Friday, the balloon was over Missouri.

The balloon poses no risk to commercial aviation, military assets or people on the ground, the Defense Department said.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is monitoring the balloon and the unit’s leaders are reviewing their options, Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

"The balloon has violated U.S. airspace and international law, which is unacceptable," Ryder said, adding that U.S. officials have told that to Chinese leaders.

The balloon has surveillance gear and other items, Ryder said.

NORAD said that the balloon is far higher than the altitudes of commercial airliners, although media reports Friday quoted pilots as saying the balloon was too close for comfort.

Chinese officials described the balloon as a civilian craft designed more for meteorological recordings than for espionage, The New York Times reported. The officials said it floated into U.S. airspace, the Times reported.

“It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes,” said a statement on China's foreign ministry’s website. “Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course. The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into U.S. airspace due to force majeure. The Chinese side will continue communicating with the US side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure.

The Chinese government urged U.S. officials to remain calm.

“We have no intention to violate other countries" sovereignty and airspace," Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry said at a briefing on Friday. “We are gathering and verifying the facts. We hope the relevant parties will handle the matter in a cool-headed way.”

U.S. military leaders, including President Biden, decided Friday not to shoot down the balloon, pointing to the possibility that debris could hit people on the ground and cause property damage, Ryder said.

U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, both North Carolina Republicans, criticized the Biden administration for the decision.

"The trajectory of the Chinese spy balloon includes flyovers near Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune," Tillis said Friday in a tweet. "President Biden's decision not to destroy it even as it passed through sparsely populated areas is puzzling, and we deserve answers."

Budd also said that U.S. residents need answers from the Biden administration.

"The flagrant violation of U.S. airspace by the Chinese Communist Party does nothing but project American weakness," Budd said in a tweet. "The Biden administration needs to explain how and why this was allowed to happen. America’s credibility is on the line."

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said Biden agreed with the advice from U.S. military commanders.

“The president will always put the safety of the security of the American people first,” Jean-Pierre said.