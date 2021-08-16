City approves LGBT protections for private sector

Officials do not yet know what additional level of work may be required to handle those claims.

For now, the city is adding two additional positions in its Human Relations Department, one for reaching out to people to let them know about the new regulations, and the other to do investigations and mediation.

Under the new regulations, complaints about discrimination in public accommodation or employment will be investigated by Human Relations, with efforts at conciliation and voluntary agreement if the department finds reasonable grounds for concluding a violation has taken place.

Hearings can follow if conciliation doesn’t work, and city officials can pursue civil action in court as well.

Here, the most prominent public-accommodation issue arose in December 2020, when a local venue, The Warehouse on Ivy, turned down a same-sex couple who had wanted to book the site for a wedding. The owner of the venue cited religious objections as the reason for turning down the event.