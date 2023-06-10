The Finance Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council unanimously endorsed passage of the city manager’s proposed 2023-24 budget on Thursday, after making a change to boost firefighter pay.

Meeting at City Hall, the four-member committee approved a plan to shift $1.6 million in tax revenue from the city’s debt service fund to the general fund, in order to raise the minimum pay level for firefighters by $3,000.

The shift won’t affect the proposed tax rate for 2023-24, which was already pegged for a 2.5-cent increase over the current rate of 63.6 cents for every $100 of taxable property.

The proposed city budget totals $607.8 million, which is down 3.2% from the current year, thanks to a decrease in capital spending.

The budget proposed by City Manager Lee Garrity already includes a 27% increase in the minimum pay for Winston-Salem police officers. Garrity believes a minimum pay level of $52,500 for an officer could go a long way toward closing vacancies on the force.

With 150 vacant positions on the police force, the city is also proposing to eliminate 50 jobs out of the departmental total of 698 positions.

When word got out about the increases the budget planned for police salaries, firefighters turned up at a recent Finance Committee meeting and said they too deserve more pay.

The firefighters’ argument was that their workers routinely pull lots of overtime, and that other cities in the region are in the process of raising salaries for firefighters.

The current minimum salary for a firefighter is $39,500. The proposed boost would not close the gap between police and fire salaries, but then too, city officials say that there are far fewer vacancies on the firefighting force.

Other changes approved by the Finance Committee include putting another $214,000 in the city’s transit fund so that bus drivers can share in the supplements that city workers are getting. The bus drivers work for a company under contract with the city to run the bus service.

Finance also gave the OK to $100,000 more in the budget for Bethabara Park for building improvements, and around $110,000 for some additional spending on community groups and the city’s youth advisory council.

All of the alterations to Garrity’s proposed budget will require approval by the full city council, which meets on June 20 to approve the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

During discussions on Thursday, Council Member Robert Clark, who chairs the Finance Committee, said he thought the city is doing a good job to limit the proposed tax increase to 2.5 cents, given the amount of inflation the economy is experiencing.

Under the current tax rate, the owner of a property valued at $150,000 pays a city tax bill of $954. Under the new rate of 66.1 cents, that same property owner would pay $991.50.

Budget highlights include the installation of real-time cameras at a number of recreation centers and parks and the hiring of two crew coordinators to improve the operation of the city’s annual leaf-collection program — a sore point for many homeowners last year who watched piles of leaves sit around in front of their houses for a long time.

The city will spend $9 million on repaving streets, which is $3.6 million more than in the current budget, but city officials said a huge increase in the price of asphalt will put a huge dent into what the money can accomplish.

“Green” initiatives include $250,000 to pay a consultant to plan the city’s transition to electric vehicles, and $1.5 million in the capital improvement plan for charging stations, solar power and whatever else.

City employees will be eligible for merit pay increases averaging 6%, and front line fire and police employees will see other pay increases in July and January.

Some council members brought up concerns they intend to pursue.

*Council Member Kevin Mundy said the city should hire a director of public relations to improve city communication efforts, after a new city manager is selected. Mundy has expressed dismay over how the city handled a recent flap over the display of a LGBTQ+ banner on the city’s web site. Mundy said the city’s marketing department does well, but that the city needs to do better.

City Manager Lee Garrity retires at the end of June, and the council is doing a replacement search.

*Council Member John Larson said a proposal to put cameras at the city’s recreation centers should be expanded to cover Bethabara Park, where Larson said graffiti and equipment theft have been problems.

*Clark said the city needs to take a closer look at the transit system, which he said is “spending more money than ever before to move fewer people than ever before.” Clark said he believes the fault to lie with the routes and not the employees.