City forum draws comments on accountability

People talked about everything from racial disparities to potholes during a public forum Thursday that took place online rather than in person.

But accountability in city operations seemed to be one of the common concerns, whether it was expressed as concern over how the city allocates money for affordable housing, or worries that the city is losing talent while failing to emphasize what's working well.

"Most people want better oversight of community funding," said Emily Bickle, a participant who was reporting one of the concerns that was raised in her small breakout group.

People need "better accountability in terms of incentives for affordable housing," said Elise Barrella, speaking for one of the other groups.

All the results will be put before the Winston-Salem City Council as that eight-member group, plus Mayor Allen Joines, meets later in March for a goal-setting workshop.

And the public forum on Thursday is not the only group giving feedback: The city is having separate forums to gauge the views of business leaders, nonprofits, community and neighborhood leaders and others.