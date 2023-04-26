A bill to create Civil Service panels to hear and rule on city employee grievances in Winston-Salem and Greensboro passed the N.C. House Wednesday evening, but it is likely to see continued opposition when it is taken up by the state Senate.

Rep. Amber Baker unsuccessfully tried Wednesday evening to amend the bill by taking Winston-Salem completely out of the legislation, but the House turned aside that effort on a voice vote.

Some Winston-Salem and Greensboro officials object that the bill would usurp the authority of the city manager and his department heads to make personnel decisions.

The House did approve another amendment to the bill on Wednesday that would give police and fire chiefs in the two cities a say in picking one member of each city’s five-member panel, which would be called a Civil Service Board.

Winston-Salem now appears likely to formally object to the bill during Monday’s meeting of the Winston-Salem City Council.

Despite the strong opposition from Winston-Salem, Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, said before the vote on Baker’s amendment that he and other prime sponsors had conferred and agreed that Winston-Salem should remain in the bill.

Besides Hardister, the prime sponsors are Reps. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth and Kyle Hall, R-Stokes. Hall's district includes parts of northern Winston-Salem.

"There is a lot of support for it, too," Hardister told a reporter, responding to criticisms voiced by both Winston-Salem and Greensboro officials Tuesday morning. "I am not surprised that the senior leadership in the city is opposed to it because they see it as taking some of their purview away. It gives an extra level of due process."

In each city, the Civil Service Board that would have the power to hear appeals from city employees who have been "discharged, suspended, reduced in rank, transferred against his or her will, or denied any promotion or raise in pay he or she would be entitled to," to see if the action by city management is justified.

At the hearing, the burden would be on the city to prove that the discipline or other action was justified. The Civil Service Board could reinstate an employee, for instance, or take other actions to bring the complaint to a "just conclusion."

During hearings on the proposed legislation on Tuesday, state lawmakers heard opposition from high-profile Winston-Salem leaders. They included Robert Clark, who chairs the Finance Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council, Police Chief William Penn, Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo and City Attorney Angela Carmon.

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson and Fire Chief Jim Robinson spoke against the bill during the Tuesday morning meeting of the House Local Government Committee. But when the House Rules Committee took up the bill in the afternoon session on Tuesday, Thompson did not speak and Robinson expressed thanks for bill changes that were in the wings for adoption with the Wednesday amendment that passed the House.

One approved change would give the police and fire chiefs one shared appointment on each city's Civil Service Board, which would also have a member appointed by the city council, and two members chosen by city employees by election. The four chosen members would then pick the fifth member. Originally, the councils were to each pick two members for the new board.

The other change approved in Wednesday’s amendment clarifies that the new Civil Service Board would not have hiring authority.

Supporters of the bill say other North Carolina cities have operated with similar boards in place to adjudicate employee grievances. Cities with similar panels include Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh and Wilmington.

"This provides due process and transparency," said Scott Mullins, the president of the Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics of North Carolina, who told state lawmakers on Tuesday that the bill has "100% support" among firefighters in both cities.

John Midgette, the executive director of the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association, told state lawmakers on Tuesday that the existing grievance procedures in the cities amount to "fake due process."

"You are appealing to the people who have punished you and determined you are guilty," he said.

Winston-Salem officials said the creation of the new board would step on the authority of the city manager, who now has ultimate hiring, firing and disciplinary authority.

"This bill would ask our chiefs and other leaders to manage departments without any control over promotions or discipline," Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said in a text. He added that it would be "difficult to lead a team under this proposal."

Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba was not available for comment on Wednesday, but at-large council member Marikay Abuzuaiter said that when council members voted on their legislative goals, they chose to not support the creation of the proposed board.

"It will usurp the city manager, the fire chief and the police chief," she said. "Greensboro has many policies in place for employees who feel they have been wronged."

On top of that, she said, the bill was brought forward without discussion with the city.

"I would love to support a bill as long as everyone has had time for input, amendments have been made, and everyone is at the table."

Carmon, speaking to the House Rules Committee on Tuesday, said the bill could waylay efforts to make sure police, for example, do not use excessive force in making arrests.

"The city manager could fire someone for excessive use of force ... the board could reinstate the employee ... that employee could then commit another excessive use of force," she said.

Baker, introducing her amendment to remove Winston-Salem from the bill, said her effort would allow Greensboro to move forward and give Winston-Salem more time to work on the proposals.

Opponents said on Tuesday that creating the panel would allow personal favoritism to creep into city employment decisions. But advocates said the opposite:

"(Civil service boards) were created years ago to break up the good-old-boys club," Zenger said. "It is a backstop, another check and balance."