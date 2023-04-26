A bill that would create appointed panels to hear and rule on city employee grievances in Winston-Salem and Greensboro has been sent back for retooling in the face of opposition from some city officials.

Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, one of the sponsors of the local bill, said the bill would be amended to give more say to police and fire chiefs in the appointments to the panels, but that the basic framework of the legislation won't change.

"There is a lot of support for it, too," Hardister said, responding to criticisms voiced by Winston-Salem and Greensboro officials on Tuesday. "I am not surprised that the senior leadership in the city is opposed to it because they see it as taking some of their purview away. It gives an extra level of due process."

For each city, the bill would set up a five-member Civil Service Board that would have the power to hear appeals from city employees who have been "discharged, suspended, reduced in rank, transferred against his or her will, or denied any promotion or raise in pay he or she would be entitled to," to see if the action by city management is justified.

At the hearing, the burden would be on the city to prove that the discipline or other action was justified. The appointed board could reinstate an employee, for instance, or take other actions to bring the complaint to a "just conclusion."

Opposition to the measure is particularly strong in Winston-Salem: During hearings on the proposed legislation on Tuesday, state lawmakers heard opposition from Robert Clark, who chairs the Finance Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council, Police Chief William Penn, Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo and City Attorney Angela Carmon.

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson and Fire Chief Jim Robinson spoke against the bill during the Tuesday morning meeting of the House Local Government Committee. But when the House Rules Committee took up the bill in the afternoon session, Thompson did not speak and Robinson expressed thanks for amendments to the bill that are to come.

Those amendments would give the police and fire chiefs one appointment each for each city's Civil Service Board, Hardister said. A third member would be appointed by the city council, and two members would be chosen by city employees by election.

The bill would also be changed to clarify that the Civil Service Board would not have hiring authority.

Supporters of the bill say other North Carolina cities have operated with similar boards in place to adjudicate employee grievances. Cities with similar panels include Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh and Wilmington.

"This provides due process and transparency," said Scott Mullins, the president of the Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics of North Carolina, who told state lawmakers the bill has "100% support" among firefighters in both cities.

John Midgette, the executive director of the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association, told state lawmakers on Tuesday that the existing grievance procedures in the cities amount to "fake due process."

"You are appealing to the people who have punished you and determined you are guilty," he said.

Winston-Salem officials said the creation of the new board would step on the authority of the city manager, who now has ultimate hiring, firing and disciplinary authority.

"This bill would ask our chiefs and other leaders to manage departments without any control over promotions or discipline," Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said in a text. He added that it would be "difficult to lead a team under this proposal."

Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba was not available for comment on Wednesday, but at-large council member Marikay Abuzuaiter said that when council members voted on their legislative goals, they chose to not support the creation of the proposed board.

"It will usurp the city manager, the fire chief and the police chief," she said. "Greensboro has many policies in place for employees who feel they have been wronged."

On top of that, she said, the bill was brought forward without discussion with the city.

"I would love to support a bill as long as everyone has had time for input, amendments have been made, and everyone is at the table."

Carmon, speaking to the House Rules Committee on Tuesday, said the bill could waylay efforts to make sure police, for example, do not use excessive force in making arrests.

"The city manager could fire someone for excessive use of force ... the board could reinstate the employee ... that employee could then commit another excessive use of force," she said.

The bill to create civil service boards in both Greensboro and Winston-Salem has as its prime sponsors Hardister, Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth and Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes. Hall's district includes parts of northern Winston-Salem.

It wasn't clear how soon a revised bill would see light.

Opponents said creating the panel would allow personal favoritism to creep into city employment decisions. But advocate say the opposite:

"(Civil service boards) were created years ago to break up the good-old-boys club," Zenger said. "It is a backstop, another check and balance."