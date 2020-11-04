Clashes over governor, GOP legislative leaders priorities likely to carry over into 2021-22

"Failing to unseat Sen. Krawiec put a serious dent in Democrats’ hopes of flipping a legislative chamber blue," Kokai said.

'Positive change'

The next steps for Sen. Paul Lowe Jr., D-Forsyth, is "trying to digest all that has taken place."

Lowe is ahead by a 59.4% to 40.6% margin over Republican Ven Challa for Senate District 32.

"North Carolina may be a purple state; however, during this election cycle the state voted red," Lowe said.

"We will have to continue to figure out how to work with both parties in order to create positive changes in North Carolina."

Republicans' gains in the state House came "under districts drawn by the Democratic Party's own mapmaking expert, selected at random by a lottery ball machine, and then amended again by Democrats," said Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, and co-chairman of the Senate Redistricting committee.

"Hopefully, this puts to rest the decade-long redistricting saga."

However, the next legislative redistricting initiative will began in 2021 in time for the 2022 general election once the impact of the 2020 U.S. Census is known.