Clashes over governor, GOP legislative leaders priorities likely to carry over into 2021-22

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders emerged from the bruising 2020 general election Wednesday offering figurative olive branches to each other.
"I hope over the next two years we see a departure from the divisive partisan lawsuits that have hamstrung attempts at good-faith negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in the legislature and the executive branch," Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said in a statement.
Cooper tweeted that "campaign season is tough, especially this one. But North Carolinians are tougher. We have to work harder than ever to understand each other’s perspective."
Yet, political analysts expect little to change from the head-butting dynamic of the 2019-20 legislative sessions, especially when it comes to hot-button issues, such as Medicaid expansion, higher teacher raises, expanded school choice and how to reopen the state's economy in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medicaid currently covers 2.3 million North Carolinians. The gap affects individuals who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to get help in the private insurance marketplace.
Between 450,000 and 650,000 people fall into that gap in N.C.
Berger said that "for the sixth consecutive election, voters made a clear choice in support of the Republican platform of low taxes, expanded school choice and large investments in education and teacher pay."
"The Senate Republican majority will continue to deliver on those promises."
North Carolinians should brace for "another two years of stalemate and confrontation between legislative leaders and the governor, each of whom can claim a mandate from the 2020 election to continue adhering to their policy positions on education, Medicaid and other issues," said John Dinan, a Wake Forest University political science professor. He is considered as a national expert on state legislatures.
"This also signals that there is a good chance that we will not have a state budget for another two years, following the failure to agree on a budget in summer 2019," Dinan said.
Lost opportunity
Democrats' net loss of four N.C. House seats, including Rep. Ray Russell of Watauga County, outweighs the net gain of one N.C. Senate seat, Dinan said.
Though there are 117,000 absentee mail-in ballots outstanding, it is likely Republicans will hold a 69-51 majority in the House and 28-22 majority in the Senate.
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said Wednesday another 1-2 Democrat House seats still could flip.
"As for the state legislative results, these are a tremendous disappointment for the governor and for Democrats in North Carolina and around the country, who poured enormous amounts of money into trying to dislodge Republicans from control" of the legislature, Dinan said.
Support Local Journalism
"There is no other way to put this than saying this is a highly disappointing outcome for Democrats."
The largest Democratic election wound may be in Senate District 31, which had Republican incumbent Joyce Krawiec against Democratic challenger Terri LeGrand in what was touted as the most expensive legislative race in the state.
According to campaign finance reports, as of Oct. 17 — the third quarter and the most recent filing period available — LeGrand had total campaign receipts of $1.94 million, with $945,381 from Democratic party committees. Krawiec reported in that same period total receipts of $1.2 million with $910,151 from Republican party committees.
"“Maintaining a GOP presence within the Forsyth delegation represents a key win for the current legislative majority," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation. Kokai cited how the state's other four urban counties' delegations are nearly all Democrats.
"Democrats had targeted Forsyth Republican seats, especially Senate District 31, as key targets for potential pickups," Kokai said.
At least three political advocacy groups had said Krawiec was among the most vulnerable GOP incumbents.
Even though LeGrand leads Forsyth by a 52.4% to 47.6% margin out of 80,755 votes, Krawiec had a 71.4% to 28.6% lead in reliably Republican Davie County out of 24,684 votes.
"Failing to unseat Sen. Krawiec put a serious dent in Democrats’ hopes of flipping a legislative chamber blue," Kokai said.
'Positive change'
The next steps for Sen. Paul Lowe Jr., D-Forsyth, is "trying to digest all that has taken place."
Lowe is ahead by a 59.4% to 40.6% margin over Republican Ven Challa for Senate District 32.
"North Carolina may be a purple state; however, during this election cycle the state voted red," Lowe said.
"We will have to continue to figure out how to work with both parties in order to create positive changes in North Carolina."
Republicans' gains in the state House came "under districts drawn by the Democratic Party's own mapmaking expert, selected at random by a lottery ball machine, and then amended again by Democrats," said Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, and co-chairman of the Senate Redistricting committee.
"Hopefully, this puts to rest the decade-long redistricting saga."
However, the next legislative redistricting initiative will began in 2021 in time for the 2022 general election once the impact of the 2020 U.S. Census is known.
"Without an ability to override a gubernatorial veto, I see an escalating series of fights and stand-offs between the executive mansion and the legislature as tough decisions need to be made regarding the long-term consequences of the COVID crisis," said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
"For instance, if federal aid isn't provided, the budget is apt to become a flash point, especially if tax changes are needed to help prevent painful cuts to public services like education."
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.