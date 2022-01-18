Clemmons manager resigns, cites personal reasons

Scott Buffkin, the manager of the Village of Clemmons, has resigned.

Buffkin was named the village manager in 2017 after Larry Kirby retired. He previously worked as the manager of Jonesville and King.

In a press release issued by the Village of Clemmons, Buffkin said he resigned for personal reasons. His resignation was effective on Friday.

Clemmons will launch a search for Buffkin’s replacement. Until one is found, Assistant Village Manager Mike Gunnell is the interim manager.

Mayor Mike Rogers lauded Buffkin for his dedication to Clemmons.

“Village Council wishes great success in the years to come for Scott and his family, and thanks him for his dedication to the Village of Clemmons,” Rogers said in a statement.

