Climate-change resolution faces pushback from council, city staff

A committee that keeps track of how the city is doing on environmental concerns is recommending that Winston-Salem commit to running its operations with 80% clean and renewable energy by 2030, with a transition to 100% by the year 2050.

The goals would be tougher than the ones recently adopted by Forsyth County, and even the city's own sustainability staff says they would set the bar too high.

Members of the Winston-Salem City Council's general government committee got a first look at the proposal this past week, and while no immediate action is proposed, advocates say setting the goals could yield grants to help the city meet the goals.

"The problem is here and is costing us money," Rajesh Kapileshwari told members of the general government committee on Tuesday. "Winston-Salem is a city of arts and innovation. We are tracking greenhouse gases ... planting trees is not enough."

Kapileshwari is a member of the Community Sustainability Program Committee, an 11-member panel created by the city in 2019 to provide reports and recommendations on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Kapileshwari said the committee had unanimously backed asking the city to pass the resolution committing to clean energy usage by city departments.