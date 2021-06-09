Commissioners set to vote on 2021-22 budget on Thursday

Forsyth County commissioners have two budget proposals to choose from as they ready themselves to pass a budget on Thursday for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
One proposal would set the tax rate at 67.18 cents for every $100 of taxable property, while the other would set the rate at 67.78 cents.
Both rates are lower than the current rate of 74.35 cents, but that rate was in effect before the most recent revaluation of county tax values was put into effect at the start of the year.
The 2021-22 budget will total $495.5 million under the lower proposed rate, and $498 million under the higher one. The 2020-21 adopted budget was $446.9 million.
The cut in the tax rate is a normal response to higher tax values overall. To raise the same amount of money under the new rate as the old, the county would have to adopt a "revenue-neutral" rate of 67.03 cents.
Whether any particular landowner pays more or less under either of the proposed new rates depends on how their land fared under revaluation.
While neither proposal fully funds the money request from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, a policy statement that goes along with one of the proposals notes that the schools are expected to get about $3 million more in sales-tax revenue.
That could fill most of the gap between the $153.5 million the schools had asked for from the county, and the $149.5 million granted in either of the two budget proposals.
Although members of the school board attended Wednesday morning's budget session to show support for the full funding request, only board chairman Dave Plyler gave explicit support to it, saying he was "100% in favor" of the spending.
County Manager Dudley Watts had initially proposed a tax rate of 68.88 cents, but that was trimmed to 68.78 cents as commissioners approached a decision.
The Watts budget includes more than $8 million that he said commissioners could use to either boost some county services or set the tax rate lower.
Both proposals being voted on Thursday include a mix of approaches: There is money for some additional services, but each proposal essentially sends most of the $8 million reserve back to the taxpayers in the form of lower taxes.
Both proposals include some $900,000 toward adding 12 additional emergency medical technicians to the ambulance service, the hiring of three security officers for Forsyth Technical Community College and $100,000 needed to complete funding for the Triad Park Reedy Fork Greenway Trail.
The lower proposed rate of 67.18 cents was put forward by commissioners Gloria Whisenhunt and Richard Linville. It uses almost $7 million of the Watts reserve fund to lower the tax rate.
The higher of the two proposed rates emerged Wednesday as some commissioners proposed increases to some of the special appropriations that the board makes to community agencies. That resulted in the proposed 67.78-cent rate for what is being called Option B.
Option B includes the note that the schools budget is expected to swell by $3 million because of higher sales-tax collections. More significantly, that boost will set the starting point for budget discussions in 2022-23.
Some of the larger items of additional spending in Option B include $200,000 toward the Senior Services capital campaign, $70,000 in additional funding for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem, $60,200 in additional funds for Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods, $100,000 to the Conservation Fund towards purchase of a historical site at Shallow Ford, and $90,000 for the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance.
School board member Marilyn Parker said the county and schools should revisit the issue of funding schools by a formula. For many years until the current one, she said, a funding formula made for smooth relations between the school and county boards.
Meanwhile, the passage of the budget on Thursday will still leave unresolved the question of how to spend $56 million in federal coronavirus relief money.
Those spending decisions will come later in a process separate from the ordinary budgeting process.
Commissioner Fleming El-Amin proposed Thursday that groups that get that money be encouraged to spend 80 percent of it in low-income census tracts as designated by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
But Whisenhunt said the money should not be limited to those areas, noting that most of the areas are inside Winston-Salem, and that other parts of the county have experienced coronavirus stress as well.
El-Amin's recommendation is among policy statements the county could pass along with the budget on Thursday, although Whisenhunt indicated she would vote in opposition to the statement.
