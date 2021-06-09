Commissioners set to vote on 2021-22 budget on Thursday

Forsyth County commissioners have two budget proposals to choose from as they ready themselves to pass a budget on Thursday for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

One proposal would set the tax rate at 67.18 cents for every $100 of taxable property, while the other would set the rate at 67.78 cents.

Both rates are lower than the current rate of 74.35 cents, but that rate was in effect before the most recent revaluation of county tax values was put into effect at the start of the year.

The 2021-22 budget will total $495.5 million under the lower proposed rate, and $498 million under the higher one. The 2020-21 adopted budget was $446.9 million.

The cut in the tax rate is a normal response to higher tax values overall. To raise the same amount of money under the new rate as the old, the county would have to adopt a "revenue-neutral" rate of 67.03 cents.

Whether any particular landowner pays more or less under either of the proposed new rates depends on how their land fared under revaluation.

While neither proposal fully funds the money request from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, a policy statement that goes along with one of the proposals notes that the schools are expected to get about $3 million more in sales-tax revenue.