Community groups in Winston-Salem to get more than $1 million in new county spending

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday to distribute more than $1.1 million to various community nonprofit groups from extra sales-tax revenues the county is expecting to receive through the end of the fiscal year next June.
On top of that, the county will be spending another $2.8 million within county departments, restoring budgets that were trimmed 3% earlier and hiring additional social workers and public-health nurses, as well as someone to help guide the county toward clean-energy goals. Money is in there as well to increase employee pay.
From the higher projected revenues, commissioners approved new spending of more than $7.2 million on Thursday.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will get an extra $2.9 million from that amount, plus another $500,000 from a separate coronavirus relief funds for ventilation-system improvements meant to improve air quality in the schools.
While many of the groups getting additional money are ones that help the needy, commissioners took no action on the demands of more than 30 anti-eviction protesters who gathered outside Thursday while they met.
The protesters want the county to put a stop to evictions and give direct financial assistance to residents facing the threat of eviction.
Second Harvest Food Bank won the biggest chunk of new cash from the county, with a $300,000 appropriation going to help that group with a multimillion capital campaign that includes building a centralized food-distribution center in the Whitaker Park development.
Other groups getting large amounts include Crosby Scholars ($200,000), Piedmont Land Conservancy ($100,000), the Conservation Fund ($100,0000), SHARE Cooperative ($100,00) and Korner's Folly ($100,000).
A number of other groups, including the Children's Law Center, Experiment in Self-Reliance, Habitat for Humanity, the National Black Theatre Festival, Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods, Old Salem, Triad Minority and Women's Business Expo, United Way Housing Matters, the Winston-Salem Public Art Commission and the Center for Creative Economy got smaller amounts totaling about $215,000 combined.
As well, there's a $400,000 appropriation that will eventually go for anti-gang efforts, although no group has been picked yet to get the money.
The vote to approve all that extra spending passed by a narrow 4-3 margin. Voting in favor were board Chairman Dave Plyler and Don Martin, the vice chairman, who are both Republicans, and Democrats Fleming El-Amin and Tonya McDaniel.
In opposition were Republican commissioners Richard Linville and Gloria Whisenhunt and Democrat Ted Kaplan.
The spending plan approved by the board was put together by commissioners Martin and McDaniel, with Plyler making a late addition that raised the Second Harvest appropriation from $100,000 to $300,000.
Whisenhunt and Kaplan attacked the Second Harvest spending from separate angles.
Whisenhunt complained that the Second Harvest money was going for a building rather than the food that Plyler said the group could distribute.
Kaplan said his understanding was that Whitaker Park was supposed to be attracting taxpaying businesses that brought new jobs, not nonprofits.
In 2015, the county agreed to fund more than $2 million for infrastructure at Whitaker Park, which is being developed by the Whitaker Park Development Authority on property donated by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.
"When we provided funds for that park, we said this had to be businesses outside the county moving here," Kaplan said. "I'm certain that is not what Whitaker Park was about when it started."
Whisenhunt had proposed giving the school system $2 million from the extra revenue specifically to pay for ventilation-system improvements meant to help protect teachers and students from the coronavirus, as well as the flu and other airborne sicknesses that might strike.
Instead, she got $500,000 for that purpose on Thursday when the board voted unanimously to earmark that amount from coronavirus relief funds.
Martin suggested that more money might become available as time goes on to pay more toward the ventilation-system improvements.
The anti-eviction protesters were from Housing Justice Now and other groups, and gathered outside the Forsyth County Government Center while commissioners met.
Gordon Watkins, the county attorney, told commissioners that the county has no role to play in the eviction process. Nor can the county sheriff's office choose not to serve eviction papers issued by a court, Watkins said.
Protesters say evictions continue despite state and federal orders that prohibit the eviction for non-payment of rent by people financially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved $18 million in capital project spending for items and projects discussed in previous board briefing sessions. Those projects, unlike the appropriations from extra sales tax revenues, have to come back to the commissioners for final approval as projects are brought forward by county administrators.
