Community groups in Winston-Salem to get more than $1 million in new county spending

Whisenhunt complained that the Second Harvest money was going for a building rather than the food that Plyler said the group could distribute.

Kaplan said his understanding was that Whitaker Park was supposed to be attracting taxpaying businesses that brought new jobs, not nonprofits.

In 2015, the county agreed to fund more than $2 million for infrastructure at Whitaker Park, which is being developed by the Whitaker Park Development Authority on property donated by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

"When we provided funds for that park, we said this had to be businesses outside the county moving here," Kaplan said. "I'm certain that is not what Whitaker Park was about when it started."

Whisenhunt had proposed giving the school system $2 million from the extra revenue specifically to pay for ventilation-system improvements meant to help protect teachers and students from the coronavirus, as well as the flu and other airborne sicknesses that might strike.

Instead, she got $500,000 for that purpose on Thursday when the board voted unanimously to earmark that amount from coronavirus relief funds.

Martin suggested that more money might become available as time goes on to pay more toward the ventilation-system improvements.