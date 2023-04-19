Local leaders and lawmakers believe they've reached a compromise that would keep Smith Reynolds airport inside the Winston-Salem city limits, while creating tax breaks for owners of airplanes and other property at the airport.

Heading off what could have been a bruising fight between Winston-Salem and Forsyth County officials, the compromise would be designed to give airport property owners a 50% cut in the taxes they pay to the city and county.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced the compromise late Wednesday afternoon, with Don Martin, the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, chiming in with a prediction that the move would make the airport more competitive.

That was all the county really wanted in asking the state to remove the airport from the city limits, county officials said earlier. They said that because airplane owners had to pay both city and county taxes, it put Smith Reynolds Airport at a competitive disadvantage with other airports around the area and state.

The move to "de-annex" the airport was met with opposition from people speaking for the neighborhoods that surround the airport, who said that taking the airport out of the city limits would make them more vulnerable to disruptions caused by airport operations.

With Boom Supersonic coming to the Triad with a manufacturing plant, local officials see economic development potential at the airport, which also has a Forsyth Technical Community College airport maintenance training center on site.

The announcement of a compromise did not spell out any exact details of the tax arrangement proposed.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth and three other Forsyth County lawmakers had filed a bill in the current session of the North Carolina General Assembly to remove the airport from the city boundaries.

Lambeth will now file a substitute bill to create an airport zone with the special tax arrangements.

Joines said he is pleased that the compromise allows the city to work more closely with citizens in the Northeast Ward to address recent environmental concerns. He emphasized that this bill does not put any of the nearby residents at a disadvantage in any way.

“As part of this arrangement, the city has agreed to work with the county to find an immediate solution to the erosion problems that are threatening a number of residents who live close to the airport,” Joines said.

Residents have endured soil erosion and flooding along Brushy Fork Creek, which runs through and near the airport's property and in some residents' backyards.

Residents say Brushy Fork Creek began eating away at their back yards at an unprecedented rate shortly after the airport clear-cut 250 acres of trees behind their homes in 2015.

After the Journal reported about serious issues with erosion at the airport, airport officials and county officials applied for a $320,000 state grant to cover much of the cost to stabilize a section of Brushy Fork Creek.

But residents have expressed worries that the grant may not be approved, and point out that even if it is, work likely wouldn't begin until 2024.

Joines said the compromise demonstrates the ability of elected officials to address concerns around a sensitive issue. Lambeth said he was pleased that the city and county were able to reach the compromise.

Martin said that the move offers long-term advantages for the airport.

“Forsyth County believes that as we become more competitive, additional aircraft and investment will be made at Smith Reynolds," Martin said.