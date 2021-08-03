 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Congressman McHenry plans attendance at three events in Forsyth
0 Comments

Congressman McHenry plans attendance at three events in Forsyth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., will attend three events in Forsyth County on Wednesday.

McHenry's 10th congressional district gained the suburban parts of western Forsyth County and a small piece of Winston-Salem with the 2020 redistricting. He also gained Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties.

The first event will be at 10:15 a.m. when he will tour Clemmons Medical Center to observe COVID-19 pandemic efforts there.

At 4 p.m., McHenry will attend the Greater Winston-Salem Inc. public policy meeting at West Salem Public House, 400 S. Green St. in Winston Salem.

At 5:30 pm, McHenry will present an Assistance to Firefighters — Supplemental Grant check to the Lewisville Volunteer Fire Department.

Lewisville is one of 23 fire departments in North Carolina to receive such funding to purchase personal protective equipment for first responders during the pandemic. The presentation will take place at 216 Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Lewisville.

Patrick McHenry (copy) (copy)

McHenry 

 Chuck Eaton

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant over NY Attorney General's report

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News