Congressman McHenry plans attendance at three events in Forsyth

U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., will attend three events in Forsyth County on Wednesday.

McHenry's 10th congressional district gained the suburban parts of western Forsyth County and a small piece of Winston-Salem with the 2020 redistricting. He also gained Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties.

The first event will be at 10:15 a.m. when he will tour Clemmons Medical Center to observe COVID-19 pandemic efforts there.

At 4 p.m., McHenry will attend the Greater Winston-Salem Inc. public policy meeting at West Salem Public House, 400 S. Green St. in Winston Salem.

At 5:30 pm, McHenry will present an Assistance to Firefighters — Supplemental Grant check to the Lewisville Volunteer Fire Department.

Lewisville is one of 23 fire departments in North Carolina to receive such funding to purchase personal protective equipment for first responders during the pandemic. The presentation will take place at 216 Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Lewisville.

