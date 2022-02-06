Consulting firm for Winston Weaver Co. has established a hotline for residents.

CTEH LLC, a consulting firm for Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant, has put in place a hotline for residents who live in the area affected by the fire last week, according to a news release from the city.
The number is 866-412-7768 and is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Toxicologists who are aware of the hazards specific to the fire will be answering the calls, city officials said in the news release.
The fire at the fertilizer plant at 4440 Cherry St. was reported just before 7 p.m. Jan. 31. City officials carved out a 1-mile radius and asked people who lived within that radius to evacuate for several days. Firefighters had to pull back from fighting the fire because nearly 500 tons of ammonium nitrate was at the plant.
That was three times more than the ammonium nitrate at a plant in West, Tex. that exploded, killing 15 people in 2013.
The evacuation order was essentially rescinded Thursday night and firefighters have been able to go back into the site. An investigation in what caused the fire is ongoing.
The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection said in a news release that smoke emissions are now low and expects that offsite impacts to air quality will remain low, absent any flare ups. The office will continue to monitor air quality around the site and in nearby areas as long as necessary.
City officials warned on Saturday that people should stay out of Muddy, Mill and Monarcas creeks, which are downstream from the plant. The creeks contain elevated levels of chemicals that came out of last week's fire. Ingesting the water could be harmful to people. City officials also told people to keep their pets from the creeks.
On Saturday, city firefighters continued to spray water on hot spots to suppress the smoldering remains.
