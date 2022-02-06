Consulting firm for Winston Weaver Co. has established a hotline for residents.

CTEH LLC, a consulting firm for Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant, has put in place a hotline for residents who live in the area affected by the fire last week, according to a news release from the city.

The number is 866-412-7768 and is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Toxicologists who are aware of the hazards specific to the fire will be answering the calls, city officials said in the news release.

The fire at the fertilizer plant at 4440 Cherry St. was reported just before 7 p.m. Jan. 31. City officials carved out a 1-mile radius and asked people who lived within that radius to evacuate for several days. Firefighters had to pull back from fighting the fire because nearly 500 tons of ammonium nitrate was at the plant.

That was three times more than the ammonium nitrate at a plant in West, Tex. that exploded, killing 15 people in 2013.

The evacuation order was essentially rescinded Thursday night and firefighters have been able to go back into the site. An investigation in what caused the fire is ongoing.