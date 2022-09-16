 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Consumer warning in North Carolina for chicken entrée product

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is warning consumers in North Carolina and other Southeastern states not to eat chicken entrée products that might contain an undeclared allergen, eggs, authorities said Friday night.

The product is in 12-ounce plastic wrapped containers and carry the name, aprons "Ready to Cook Meal for One Bacon-Cheddar Smothered Chicken," the Agriculture Department said in a news release. 

The agency issued a public-health alert regarding the product because eggs were not declared on the finished product label, the Agriculture Department said.

The products were produced on Sept. 9, the agency said. The products have a "to use" date of Sept. 21.

The product has an establishment number “P-48176” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture's mark of inspection, the agency said.

The product was shipped to Publix stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Florida and Alabama, the Agriculture Department said. 

Consumers with an allergy to eggs should not consume this product, the agency said. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for consumers to buy.

There have been no confirmed reports of consumers suffering adverse reactions because they ate this product.

The symptoms of egg allergy consist of skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion, vomiting, cramps and nausea, according to the Mayo Clinic.

