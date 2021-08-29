Controversial NCHSAA bill reflects personal, political motivations of supporters, opponents

NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker told the committee that "there are some changes that need to be made, and our board started that process in late April. We are willing to work together, not separately, with the SBE."

Sawyer acknowledged that bill sponsors have spoken in the past two months with the SBE and some members of the NCHSAA's board — but not with NCHSAA staff, including Tucker.

When questioned about that negotiating strategy, Sawyer said “I, respectfully, don’t know that it’s really important to get input from the contractor on what the contract should be.”

Johnson said speaking with some NCHSAA board members in multiple conversations was the proper approach since the board is the decision-making body for the NCHSAA.

In a tense exchange, Tucker said she was speaking on behalf of the board in declaring its opposition to HB91. Johnson said he doubted that Tucker has that authority even though it is included in the NCHAA's by-laws, as was pointed out by Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford.

Sen. Michael Lazzara, R-Onslow, claimed the latest edition of HB91 "is exactly what the athletic directors and many principals I've met with are looking for."