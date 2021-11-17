Cooper, Cohen and local officials encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

“We do have to be on guard and use the tools that have been given to us by the scientific community — vaccines, its testing, its treatment, its masks, its layering of clothes,” Cohen said. "If we do that as a state and as communities, we are going to get through this this winter. I don’t want to see any more lives lost to this disease."

"We have the tools to prevent that at this point," Cohen said. "We just need to do that and work together."

Cooper urged people who are still not vaccinated against the virus to talk to their doctors and their local health departments.

"They will tell you that you should get vaccinated, and your family should get vaccinated," Cooper said. “There is a lot misinformation online, on the internet, that have really guided people in the wrong direction."

State residents can listen to their ministers and family members, but "the medical people are the ones that know, have done the research and know about this. Ask them, and get it done for yourselves and your family."

During the news conference, Mayor Pro Tem Denise Adams and Fleming El-Amin, a Forsyth County commissioner, also urged local residents to get vaccinated and their booster shots as well.