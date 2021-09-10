Cooper vetoes anti-protester legislation, calling the bill unnecessary

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore, the bill's primary sponsor, called Cooper's veto of the rioting bill Friday a "slap in the face to the small business owners and residents of cities and towns across this state that were damaged by lawless riots."

Moore said that Cooper was "pandering to the far left" by vetoing what he called a "common sense" bill.

Moore pushed the bill that was a legislative response to rioting and looting that took place in Raleigh last year amid frustration over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Moore and other Republicans said that the bill would have more forcefully held criminals accountable for their actions.

Critics said that the legislation would have targeted the Black Lives Matter movement and would have impeded the rights of free speech and peaceful assembly of state residents.

In the N.C. General Assembly, Republicans have majorities in both chambers but not the three-fifths supermajorities needed to override Cooper's veto, unless they have support from some Democrats.

Last week, the N.C. Senate voted 25-19, and the N.C. House voted 88-25, to give final legislative approval of the bill that was sent it to Cooper.