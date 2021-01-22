Council member Mundy slammed for criticizing activists

The three women in the conversation issued statements Friday in which one said she hoped Mundy's apology was sincere, and all three expressed disappointment in how Mundy communicated with them.

During the Thursday Zoom conversation, which was videoed and put on YouTube, Mundy told the women that the way the police activists talk about their "demands" comes across as the kind of language that "terrorists, or hijackers or kidnappers would use."

During the conversation, Mundy told the activists that he understands that their strong language comes from their passions for their cause, and portrayed himself as an ally of many of the mental health approaches to policing that the group advocates.

Mundy said as a gay man, frustrated in the past by being "tired of keeping my mouth shut," he knows how strong emotions can let a person get carried away. But he said he's learned over the years that he is "least effective" when he lets that happen.

"Do you want to be right or do you want to be effective?" Mundy asked the group, calling on them to build relationships both with council members and even members of the police department as a way of building support.