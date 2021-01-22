Council member Mundy slammed for criticizing activists

Newly-elected Winston-Salem City Council Member Kevin Mundy has issued a video apology for comments he made asking members of groups that have advocated for reduced police spending to tone down their remarks to the city council.
Mundy, a Democrat, participated in a Zoom meeting on Thursday with three members of the group Forsyth County Police Accountability and Reallocation Coalition. In the meeting, Mundy and members of the group discussed demands that the city move money away from policing and spend it on efforts to address mental health and other concerns.
Mundy told the three women on the Zoom call that he felt the critics of police spending were taking too harsh a tone in making their demands to the council.
"I feel like .. we were being just beat up on," Mundy told the group during that Thursday Zoom. "The whole way that the respective groups have approached this has been so mean-spirited. Not the three of you on this call. But if you go back and listen to the callers-in, and the tones of voices, and when Jeff MacIntosh said he was being yelled at — maybe not literally yelled at — but the approach has been very heavy-handed. Which tends not to garner support from people."
In the conversation with Mundy were Selene Johnson, Bailey Pittenger and Aly Jones.
On Friday, Mundy said in a video apology that he should have watched his own tone more, and promised to do better.
The three women in the conversation issued statements Friday in which one said she hoped Mundy's apology was sincere, and all three expressed disappointment in how Mundy communicated with them.
During the Thursday Zoom conversation, which was videoed and put on YouTube, Mundy told the women that the way the police activists talk about their "demands" comes across as the kind of language that "terrorists, or hijackers or kidnappers would use."
During the conversation, Mundy told the activists that he understands that their strong language comes from their passions for their cause, and portrayed himself as an ally of many of the mental health approaches to policing that the group advocates.
Mundy said as a gay man, frustrated in the past by being "tired of keeping my mouth shut," he knows how strong emotions can let a person get carried away. But he said he's learned over the years that he is "least effective" when he lets that happen.
"Do you want to be right or do you want to be effective?" Mundy asked the group, calling on them to build relationships both with council members and even members of the police department as a way of building support.
The three women in Mundy's conversation on Thursday are white. Miranda Jones, a member of the group who has also spoken to the city council, said in a Facebook letter to Mundy on Friday that she took issue with Mundy contrasting his talk with the women on Zoom with comments made by advocates during city council meetings:
Mundy "told the white women ... that they were 'OK' to speak to," Miranda Jones told Mundy in the open letter. "Does that mean that you take issue with Black women like myself who have spoken during the public comment period multiple times?"
Miranda Jones went on to tell Mundy that "some of the voices you say are 'yelling' are the voices of those who are gender non-binary and white, yet remain our comrades ..."
Mundy said in a Friday interview that he was not referring to anyone's race in his exchange with the three women, but to their "talking to me as a normal person." Mundy said that in the public comment period, the activists have come across as "strident."
Aly Jones told Mundy during the Thursday conversation that she and others are frustrated because they've been speaking to the council for month after month, and until a Public Safety Committee earlier this month, had not had any chance to engage in actual discussion with council members.
The format of the public comment period at city council meetings doesn't allow for give-and take: Speakers are told they can make comments but that questions won't be answered.
"Hear (the comments) more in the spirit of people who are frustrated, people whose needs are being ignored," Aly Jones told Mundy during the conversation.
Links to the Thursday video were posted on a Facebook group for Winston-Salem residents, and Mundy's remarks drew wide condemnation from people responding.
"Defensive and condescending"; "so gross"; "tried to bully Bailey regarding her lack of knowledge/experience based on her age"; "sexist and inappropriate"; "cringe worthy" — those are samples of some of the reactions.
On the other hand, one commentator noted that the idea of defunding the police "scares everyone to death," and that when activists "turn off a person you are negotiating with, you lose." Some commentators said Mundy was simply giving the group good advice on how to advance their cause.
Mundy posted a video apology to the women on the Facebook page of the Forsyth County Democratic Party on Friday. In it, he said he was trying to be helpful, but said he should have used a different tone himself.
"I would talk to someone that I knew well the same way" as he did to the three women, Mundy said. "But I didn't know them well enough to talk that way. I am the city council member. I am the one who needs to keep my emotions in check."
Pittenger said in her Friday night statement that Mundy's remarks hurt, but that "I also cannot act at all surprised by what we heard then and continue to hear."
"The governing bodies always respond to social movements with harsher punishment ... in an effort to perpetuate poverty and the imprisonment of primarily Black Americans," she said. She added that the way Mundy spoke with "three white women" makes her question the role of "elected officials in representing our entire community."
Johnson said Mundy "was far more concerned with teaching us a lesson in activism and insulting our ages, knowledge and presentation skills than in listening to his constituents and considering that he himself might have room to learn." She said Mundy failed to see that he and his stance on policing are examples of "white privilege" and "white supremacy," but said she hoped his apology was sincere.
Aly Jones said Mundy spent time "speaking over us to hammer home that we need to approach city council with kid gloves instead of with the language of the era."
"This movement is not a condemnation of any one police officer," she said, calling it "a condemnation of a system that claims to protect people while perpetrating harm."
In his apology, Mundy said he also doesn't agree with all the goals of police critics. Mundy said during Thursday's conversation that police officers do far more good than people realize, and that good officers greatly outnumber "bad apples."
The general public sees the activists as trashing local police, Mundy said.
When running for office, Mundy said he would take the same progressive stands that his predecessor Dan Besse took for Southwest Ward and the city.
During his conversation on Thursday, Mundy also said that Republicans were able to defeat Democrats running for state House, like Besse, by labeling them as advocates of defunding the police.
In her Facebook letter, Miranda Jones accused Mundy of having "a gross disregard for Black people," and said he was "only progressive for the LGBTQIA community."
"We don't think he (Mundy) is redeemable or salvageable," Jones said. "He is not going to advocate for the needs of Black people."
Mundy said he's bothered that the three women feel he was being condescending.
"My suggestion was that a softer tone might help them," he said. "In retrospect, I should have realized that there is no way they could have perceived that other than being condescending."
