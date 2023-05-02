The Winston-Salem City Council voted in opposition on Monday to a bill before the North Carolina General Assembly that would create an independent board with power to rule on city employee grievances and discipline.

By a unanimous vote, the council approved a resolution that says the bill creating a Civil Service Board would "undermine" the city's council-manager form of government by taking away the ultimate authority of the city manager over hiring, firing and disciplinary matters.

At the same time, some council members acknowledged that the bill has support among city fire and police employees who are dissatisfied with current grievance procedures.

"If this (bill) doesn't pass, we don't have anything in place to address their concerns about this grievance procedure they have been bringing up," said Southwest Ward Council Member Kevin Mundy, who said he would vote against the city's resolution opposing the bill unless the city promises to make changes.

City Manager Lee Garrity said thinks the current grievance procedures are basically sound, but said changes are in store that will speed up the grievance process, and put in place measures that may head off some grievances before they are lodged.

"I don't think there is a terrible problem with the current system, but there are some things we can ... improve," Garrity said.

Mundy ended up voting in favor of the resolution along with other members.

Two Republican members of the N.C. House whose districts take in part of the city introduced the Civil Service Board bill on March 27. Those representatives, Jeff Zenger and Kyle Hall, plus a third member, Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, are the prime sponsors of the legislation, which would create civil service boards for both Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

Proponents, including the three lawmakers and state fire and police personnel associations, say the bill would give employees facing a grievance an extra layer of protection.

Proponents also point out that the panels exist in other cities such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Asheville, and say the boards appear to work well in those places.

The bill, HB 470, has passed the state House and now moves to the N.C. Senate. If approved as legislation in its present form, the new panel would be a five-member body with two members picked by city employees through election, one picked by the city council, one jointly picked by the fire and police chiefs, and a fifth member selected by the other four.

The panel would have the authority to set employee job classifications and criteria for filling jobs, and hear employee appeals of any discharge, suspension, rank reduction and other disciplinary matters.

The city's resolution against the bill complains that the board can overturn city management decisions, and that the burden of proof would be on the city during appeals.

Garrity told members of the city council on Monday that the main problem with the current disciplinary system is that it takes too long:

"No employee should have to wait weeks and months before they find out, particularly if they have been suspended without pay," he said. "That's a real hardship. We have had a few of those cases where we have reinstated individuals and paid them back pay. That's nice once you get it, but it's pretty hard when you don't have it, nor can you get unemployment while you are out waiting for a grievance."

Garrity said new rules will put in time limits to handle grievances. The city will create a method to have a "pre-disciplinary hearing" that can give both a department and an employee a chance to air their complaints, and maybe work them out without having to go through the full-blown process.

North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams said the city should have a chance to fix any problems with the existing system, and called HB 470 "a bad bill."