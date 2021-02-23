County buys 12 acres to expand C.G. Hill Park

The master plan for the park includes places for picnic shelters and playgrounds on parts of that western section.

But most of the area on that western side of the property will remain natural, although the county does plan modifications.

The county made a change to its management plans in 2019. Originally, the county had planned to clear-cut much of the land in the western section, but in the updated plan, the hardwood areas will be left alone so that wildlife can take advantage of rotting branches and downed trees.

Areas of Virginia pine will be cut and replaced with better trees: Shortleaf pines with hardwoods mixed in.

A section of the southern end of the park is seen as a possible "forest legacy area" that includes large trees.

Robinson said that acquiring the Kajs property now protects an important tract of land that would otherwise limit the park's frontage on Balsom Road.

The 12-acre tract "is considered to be critical to continue to develop the park," Robinson said.

Robinson said county officials met with Kajs over a period of months and found out he was willing to sell as long as he could continue to live for a time in his home.