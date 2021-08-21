County picks construction manager for Tanglewood clubhouse; Project is separate from controversial event center

A new clubhouse for Tanglewood Park took a step closer to reality last week, as Forsyth County picked a construction manager for a project that has none of the controversy drawn by a prospect of an unrelated event center at the park.
By a unanimous vote, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners last Thursday approved the selection of Samet Corp. to become the construction manager for the construction of a new clubhouse at Tanglewood that’s being built on a construction budget of $5.5 million.
Samet will be what’s called the construction manager at risk, meaning that the company will put together a guaranteed maximum price and take responsibility for delivering the building within budget.
Damon Sanders-Pratt, deputy county manager for Forsyth County, said the existing clubhouse is inefficient and needs repair, leading to a county decision some time ago to replace the building.
One problem is a lot of wasted space that can be eliminated by “right-sizing” a proposed new clubhouse, officials said. An added benefit, county officials say, is that the new clubhouse can be designed to better harmonize in appearance with the other buildings at the county’s premier park.
The clubhouse is the center of golfing operations at Tanglewood. But Sanders-Pratt said the design of the building, with multiple staircases leading to different levels, leads to a lot of the wasted space, not to mention difficulty of access for anyone with disabilities.
With a new building under construction, Sanders-Pratt said, the existing clubhouse can continue functioning until the new building is ready.
“The new clubhouse will be more efficient,” Sanders-Pratt said. “Currently, there is a sparely-used landing, large locker room facilities that are minimally used, back-of-house space that isn’t well-used ... and the facility was built prior to passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.”
The current clubhouse was built in 1973 and sized with the idea of hosting PGA events, Sanders-Pratt said. Tanglewood did host the PGA championship in 1974, when Lee Trevino won the tournament.
The clubhouse has about 30,000 square feet of space. Sanders-Pratt said the new one will be only about half the size, but may feel larger because the spaces used by patrons will be more prominent. There will be fewer lockers.
The new clubhouse will be built near the existing one, but a little further south at the end of the drive that leads to the parking areas.
The county picked the Stitch Design Shop to handle architectural and engineering services in March.
County officials have taken heat recently for proposing an event center near the horse barns at Tanglewood, but the clubhouse project has no connection with that.
The county is in the process of taking public comments on the event center, with an online survey at the county’s website, at forsyth.cc.
Although approved by voters in a 2016 referendum for parks and recreation bonds, county staff did not recommend a site for the event center until November 2020.
When people who live nearby found out about the plans, they turned out to oppose the project at meetings of the county board and at public meetings specially set up to get feedback on the proposal.
The county will be collecting online comments through Sept. 12, with a decision on where to site the building to take place at a later meeting.
