County picks construction manager for Tanglewood clubhouse; Project is separate from controversial event center

A new clubhouse for Tanglewood Park took a step closer to reality last week, as Forsyth County picked a construction manager for a project that has none of the controversy drawn by a prospect of an unrelated event center at the park.

By a unanimous vote, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners last Thursday approved the selection of Samet Corp. to become the construction manager for the construction of a new clubhouse at Tanglewood that’s being built on a construction budget of $5.5 million.

Samet will be what’s called the construction manager at risk, meaning that the company will put together a guaranteed maximum price and take responsibility for delivering the building within budget.

Damon Sanders-Pratt, deputy county manager for Forsyth County, said the existing clubhouse is inefficient and needs repair, leading to a county decision some time ago to replace the building.

One problem is a lot of wasted space that can be eliminated by “right-sizing” a proposed new clubhouse, officials said. An added benefit, county officials say, is that the new clubhouse can be designed to better harmonize in appearance with the other buildings at the county’s premier park.