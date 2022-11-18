County Republican leader files protest over election in Forsyth County. A mistake led to problems with shutting down machines.

Workers at all 108 of the county’s polling places had to use a password they weren’t supposed to have to shut down voting machines and deliver the election results after the close of the polls on Election Day.

Forsyth County elections director Tim Tsujii said during Friday’s meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Elections that he and his staff made a mistake in setting up the voting machines. The mistake meant election workers couldn’t shut down their voting machines as they ordinarily would because the machines demanded a password the workers didn’t have.

The password that workers eventually got from election officials was one that also gave them access to some administrative functions. And that has a lot of people concerned.

The board of elections did certify the election results on Friday, which caused no change in the outcome of any contests.

But Ken Raymond, who chairs the local Republican Party, filed an eight-page election protest Friday over the password-sharing incident. The protest documents, counting statements from witnesses, run to almost 30 pages.

“We are not trying to change anything about the results,” said Tina Saliba, who was an assistant election judge at one of the county’s precincts, and who joined in the protest. “We are concerned about security.”

Saliba spoke during a break during Friday’s canvass of the 2022 election, which Tsujii had portrayed as smoothly run.

But it turns out that the finish of voting on Election Day was anything but smooth.

Poll workers found they couldn’t shut down their machines because they didn’t have the special code. The machines were supposed to be set up so they didn’t need the code to shut down.

Poll workers deluged the central elections office trying to find out what to do. Thirty to 45 minutes went by until the solution was found.

That solution meant giving out an administrative password to all 108 precincts. The code allowed workers to shut down the machines, but the same code gives access to administrative functions.

Tsujii said during Friday’s meeting that the administrative code could not have been used to enter or change votes. He said the tapes from all the machines match the expected tallies, and that the elections board and citizens need to know the results are trustworthy.

But the revelation has come during an atmosphere in which former President Donald Trump and some of his supporters have made false claims of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Those have included allegations that voting machines could be hacked or election results rigged.

Adam Draper, a Republican elections board member, said during a break that the problem here was especially concerning because of the timing.

“I’m concerned about transparency,” Draper said. “I think everyone on the board feels the same way. Everyone deserves to know that everything is aboveboard.”

State law requires the elections board to meet soon and determine whether the allegations in the protest have enough merit to push the issue forward to a formal hearing.

In addition to Raymond and Saliba, Tiffany O’Donnell, another poll worker, and a man named Zack Watkins were named as those who filed the protest.

Raymond was not at Friday’s meeting, and the protest was delivered to the elections board by local attorney Greg Haver. Haver said election officials should realize the election night incident is going to create “some backlash.”

“It is all to make sure that it is a mistake that does not happen again,” he said, speaking about the protest.

In remedy, the protesters want a full hand count of the election, and what they call a “full forensic examination” of the 108 tabulators to make sure that “compromised credentials were not used and that no other access to the machines occurred, given the extraordinary security breach …”

The protesters also want access to a wide variety of election records, including all the tapes produced by the voting machines, ballot application forms and summaries.

In some cases, according to the protest, election workers trying to log on shared the access code by email after they received it, thus creating a security compromise.

In one case, they say, a poll worker used a code that had been given out during training, and it was accepted and allowed access to the voting machine. It was a breach of security to leave the access code unchanged from training, protesters say.

No one claimed Friday that the sharing of the administrative password had caused any falsification of election results.

Tsujii said during Friday’s meeting that the vote results are protected by a “paper chain of custody” that ensure the results reported were the same ones created by voters at the polls.

Precinct officials and witnesses were present in polling places when the machines were finally shut down and would have seen anything suspicious taking place, he said.

Catherine Jourdan, a Democratic member of the elections board, said the board will take the election protest seriously.

“But I have complete confidence in the board of elections and the procedures we use to have a safe and secure election,” she said.

Voting machine problems weren’t the only irregularity that the elections board dealt with on Friday. The board resolved a small number of cases where people voted twice, or attempted to.

The board heard out Arnold Jay Tomes, a county resident, who acknowledged that he had illegally voted for his son, who is out of the country.

Tomes, who himself is a former poll worker, claimed not to know at the time that it was wrong for him to give his son’s name as his own, sign the form using his son’s name, and cast the ballot for his son.

Chad Doomy, a member of the elections board, told Tomes he didn’t believe his account. Noting that Tomes mentioned several times that no identification was ever required of him, Doomy maintained that Tomes must be trying to make a point about voter ID.

The elections board ironed out various other voting irregularities. There were cases of voters who died after they voted in early voting, cases where elderly voters voting curbside had not signed their ballots, cases where voters voted absentee, then registered in another county, and a couple cases where people cast both absentee ballots and took part in early voting.

With the records in hand, the elections board was able to disqualify the wrongly-cast ballots. Whether any voters will face penalties for attempted double voting will depend on how state officials act when they receive the information from the county. The state elections board can refer cases to the district attorney’s office.