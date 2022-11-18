County Republican leader files protest over election results in Forsyth County. A mistake led to problems with shutting down machines.

Workers at all 108 of the county’s polling places had to use a password they weren’t supposed to have on election night to shut down voting machines and deliver the election results.

Forsyth County elections director Tim Tsujii said Friday a mistake in setting up the machines meant that they could not be shut down without an administrative password when time came to close the polls at 7:30 pm on election night.

The password gave workers access to administrative functions, and that has a lot of people concerned.

An 8-page election protest has been filed over what happened, and the protest documents, counting statements from witnesses, amount to more than two dozen pages.

“We are not trying to change anything about the results,” said Tina Saliba, who was an assistant election judge at one of the county’s precincts. “We are concerned about security.”

Saliba spoke during a break during Friday’s canvass of the 2022 election, which Tsujii had portrayed as smoothly run.

But it turns out that the finish of voting on election day was anything but smooth.

Poll workers found they couldn’t shut down their machines because they didn’t have the special code. The machines were not supposed to need the code to shut down.

Poll workers deluged the central elections office trying to find out what to do. 30 to 45 minutes went by until the solution was found.

That solution meant giving out an administrative password to all 108 precincts. The code allowed workers to shut down the machines, but the same code gives access to administrative functions.

Tsujii said during Friday’s meeting that even the administrative code could not have been used to enter or change votes. He said the tapes from all the machines match the expected tallies, and that the election’s board and citizens need to know the results are trustworthy.

But the revelation has come during an atmosphere that has seen false allegations of massive voter fraud coming from supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Those have included allegations that voting machines could be hacked or election results rigged.

Adam Draper, a Republican elections board member, said during a break that the problem here was an especially troubling one coming at this time.

“I’m concerned about transparency,” Draper said. “I think everyone on the board feels the same way. Everyone deserves to know that everything is above board.”

The election board continued to meet Friday afternoon, but it seems that the election protest will not be heard Friday.

What that means for the election certification was not clear.

The counting of provisional and absentee ballots tightened the results in some contests, including the close contest for district attorney between incumbent Jim O’Neill and challenger Denise Hartsfield, but not enough to even allow for a recount in a contest O’Neill won 51-49%.

The protest was filed by Ken Raymond, who chairs the county Republican Party, Saliba and Tiffany O’Donnell, another poll worker, and a man named Zack Watkins.

Raymond was not at Friday’s meeting, and the protest was delivered to the elections board by local attorney Greg Haver.

In remedy, the protesters want a full hand count of the election, and what they call a “full forensic examination” of the 108 tabulators to make sure that “compromised credentials were not used and that no other access to the machines occurred, given the extraordinary security breach …”

Tsujii said during Friday’s meeting that the vote results are protected by a “paper chain of custody” that ensure the results reported were the same ones created by voters at the polls.

Precinct officials and witnesses were present in polling places when the machines were finally shut down and would have seen anything suspicious taking place, he said.