COVID-19 metrics remain on ebb-and-flow pattern in Forsyth, statewide

Most key COVID-19 metrics continue to fluctuate in Forsyth County and statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.
Forsyth reported 66 new cases and no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
DHHS reported Thursday that Forsyth had 102 new cases — the highest daily case count since 143 on Feb. 25.
By comparison, Forsyth reported 29 cases Tuesday, which was the lowest daily count since 13 on April 5.
The average daily case count of 74 over the past two weeks is up from 45 in the previous two-week period, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.
"Over the last two weeks, our highest number of cases are in that 15- to- 24-age range, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds," Swift said.
Swift said that just 20% of those ages 18 to 24 in Forsyth are considered as fully vaccinated, along with 27% in the 25 to 49 age range.
By comparison, because of the early vaccine focus on elderly North Carolinians, 71% of those ages 75 and older have been fully vaccinated, along with 68% of those ages 65 to 74.
The Forsyth case count for the pandemic is at 34,819, while the death total is 370.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Meanwhile, there were 2,167 new cases statewide and 18 additional deaths.
The daily case counts were 2,236 on Thursday, 1,963 on Wednesday and 1,200 on Tuesday.
The statewide case count is at 958,032 and the death total at 12,523.
Gov. Roy Cooper acknowledged during Tuesday’s reopening announcement that while the state “is turning the corner on this pandemic and our trends remain relatively stable ... we have seen slight increases over the past couple of weeks.”
“The virus will still be with us after June 1, so we need to keep being responsible."
Vaccinations
Forsyth vaccine providers — including Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health — have given 123,632 individuals at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to DHHS.
DHHS reports that 32.3% of Forsyth residents, or 1245,470 out of an estimated 388,453, have received at least one dose, and 102,135, or 26.7%, are considered fully vaccinated.
Blurring the reporting lines is that an estimated 25% of people who have received a vaccine dose in Forsyth are not county residents, as well as the Forsyth residents who got their first or both doses outside the county.
Local and state health officials have said for months that the main challenge would be getting enough individuals to be vaccinated to achieve the 65-75% required to approach herd immunity.
That task has been daunting, whether because individuals are leery of vaccines in general, whether they question the efficacy and safety of the vaccines, or whether they want to wait weeks, if not months, to see if there is any negative reaction in the first groups of vaccinated people.
DHHS reported that 47.7% of North Carolinians ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, while 37.3% in that age group are fully vaccinated.
There have been 6.77 million doses administered in North Carolina: 3.7 million first doses of Pfizer and Moderna; 2.82 million second doses of Pfizer and Moderna; and 253,338 single doses of Johnson & Johnson.
Statewide
COVID-19 related hospitalizations remained at a recent elevated level of 1,145.
That’s down 5 from a six-week high of 1,170 in Tuesday’s report. Hospitalizations have been as low at 859 on March 27.
By comparison, the daily peak was 3,990 on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region reported 219 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, down three from Thursday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 5.1% based on 42,220 tests performed Wednesday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 and had a recent high of 8.5% on April 11.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 5.6% of about 1,300 tests performed Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
336-727-7376