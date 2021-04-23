COVID-19 metrics remain on ebb-and-flow pattern in Forsyth, statewide

Most key COVID-19 metrics continue to fluctuate in Forsyth County and statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.

Forsyth reported 66 new cases and no additional COVID-19 related deaths.

DHHS reported Thursday that Forsyth had 102 new cases — the highest daily case count since 143 on Feb. 25.

By comparison, Forsyth reported 29 cases Tuesday, which was the lowest daily count since 13 on April 5.

The average daily case count of 74 over the past two weeks is up from 45 in the previous two-week period, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.

"Over the last two weeks, our highest number of cases are in that 15- to- 24-age range, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds," Swift said.

Swift said that just 20% of those ages 18 to 24 in Forsyth are considered as fully vaccinated, along with 27% in the 25 to 49 age range.

By comparison, because of the early vaccine focus on elderly North Carolinians, 71% of those ages 75 and older have been fully vaccinated, along with 68% of those ages 65 to 74.

The Forsyth case count for the pandemic is at 34,819, while the death total is 370.