Crystal Towers, 'a crucial piece of our affordable housing,' needs repair. Winston-Salem has the money, say advocates.

Kathy Holland has lived at Crystal Towers for nearly two years and said that the public housing building is falling apart. Standing outside during a news conference Tuesday morning, she said she wanted city officials to walk through the building and see the deteriorating walls, the ceilings filled with mold and the rats, roaches and bedbugs that are running wild in people’s apartments.
“It’s wrong. It’s wrong. It’s just wrong,” she said. Why should we have to live like this? Answer that.”
Holland and other members of Crystal Towers United held a news conference to draw attention to the conditions of the high-rise public housing unit on West Sixth Street and demanding that city officials put money toward repairs.
The news conference comes more than two years after the Arden Group LLC, a real-estate company, announced plans to buy and renovate Crystal Towers. But the sale is still pending approval by the federal department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Arden Group LLC owns the Winston-Salem Journal’s building on Spruce and Marshall streets.
Members of Crystal Towers United, Housing Justice Now and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America want the city to use $51 million in stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan to fund the repairs.
“This is a crucial piece of our affordable housing in Winston-Salem,” said Dan Rose, an activist with Housing Justice Now. “And the plan to put folks in Section 8 housing, it doesn’t exist … If it did exist, it would push 200 other families down that list when we have 16,000 families to serve. They have no plan to move these residents, and in the meantime, this building needs repairs. The city has the money to do it.”
The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem wanted to sell Crystal Towers because it would cost so much money to solve the building’s problems. Those repair costs were previously estimated at $7 million.
But it could cost even more. Kevin Cheshire, executive director and general counsel for HAWS, said the housing authority hired the Nelrod Company to update its assessment on Crystal Towers and its other properties to determine how much the repairs would cost. That assessment is expected to be completed sometime this month.
Mayor Allen Joines, who met privately with residents after Tuesday’s news conference, said there are limits on how to use the $51 million in stimulus money. Only about $20 million is allotted for affordable housing, he said.
“If it was $7 million out of $20 million, that’s a huge portion of funds,” Joines said.
The plan is to develop 15,000 to 16,000 units of affordable housing, and $20 million alone won’t accomplish the goal, Joines said. That money, however, can be used to leverage private dollars and create more affordable housing, he said.
Council Member Jeff McIntosh also attended the meeting with the residents.
“I hope the takeaway from the group is understanding that the city isn’t going to sign off on any development package that doesn’t satisfy the needs of the folks who live at Crystal Towers,” he said. “We have some say in whether the deal goes forward.”
Joines said he still has concerns about the proposed sale of the downtown high-rise. He has to sign a letter of support in order for HUD to approve the sale.
Joines said he wants to be clear that HAWS has a plan to relocate residents.
Holland and other residents said they have received no information about the proposed sale or vouchers they could use to move elsewhere.
“If they had been giving vouchers when they say they were going to give it out, people would have been out of this building,” she said. “They’re not fixing it up or anything. We’re just stuck.”
Cheshire said everyone is in limbo. HAWS officials are working to provide more information to HUD about relocation, costs of repairs and other issues, he said.
HAWS is also working to add additional affordable housing in Winston-Salem, but the priority is mixed-income development, Cheshire said. The model of institutionalized housing is outdated and ineffective, he said.
“I don’t think it’s a case where the housing authority has information or the city of Winston-Salem has information and we’re not sharing with our family,” he said.
Cheshire said no one knows when, or even if, HUD will approve the sale.
“We’re continuing to operate that housing as if it’s going to be here forever,” he said.
336-727-7326