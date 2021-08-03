Crystal Towers, 'a crucial piece of our affordable housing,' needs repair. Winston-Salem has the money, say advocates.

Joines said he still has concerns about the proposed sale of the downtown high-rise. He has to sign a letter of support in order for HUD to approve the sale.

Joines said he wants to be clear that HAWS has a plan to relocate residents.

Holland and other residents said they have received no information about the proposed sale or vouchers they could use to move elsewhere.

“If they had been giving vouchers when they say they were going to give it out, people would have been out of this building,” she said. “They’re not fixing it up or anything. We’re just stuck.”

Cheshire said everyone is in limbo. HAWS officials are working to provide more information to HUD about relocation, costs of repairs and other issues, he said.

HAWS is also working to add additional affordable housing in Winston-Salem, but the priority is mixed-income development, Cheshire said. The model of institutionalized housing is outdated and ineffective, he said.

“I don’t think it’s a case where the housing authority has information or the city of Winston-Salem has information and we’re not sharing with our family,” he said.

Cheshire said no one knows when, or even if, HUD will approve the sale.