Davie County Manager David Bone resigns from his job; Official steps down month after detailing allegations about Advance Fire Department

Bone and Assistant County Manager Robin West couldn't be reached Saturday for comment.

In addition, James Blakely of Advance, the chairman of the Davie County commissioners, also couldn't be reached for comment.

In January, Davie County terminated its agreement with the Advance Fire Department for housing its transport unit, personnel, equipment and supplies of the Davie County Emergency Medical Services at the department.

Bone sent that message to Rodney Miller, the chief of the Advance Fire Department, in a letter dated Jan. 21.

The reason for the agreement's termination was multiple reports of unprofessional behavior, which was witnessed by the Davie County EMS staff at the fire department by AFD personnel and their guests, Bone wrote in his letter.

The fire department is located at 1869 N.C. 801 South in Advance.

The Advance Fire Department doesn’t know why Bone resigned, AFD Chief Rodney Miller said Saturday. The fire department isn’t part of Davie County government, he said.