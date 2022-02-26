Davie County Manager David Bone resigns from his job; Official steps down month after detailing allegations about Advance Fire Department

Davie County Manager David Bone resigned Friday after serving in the position for 14 months.
Bone submitted a handwritten letter about his resignation that was accepted by the Davie County Board of Commissioners, County Attorney Ed Vogler said Saturday.
Vogler declined to comment further on Bone's resignation.
Bone stepped down from his job a month after he detailed allegations of unprofessional behavior by the Advance Fire Department.
No county officials have commented publicly on the reason for Bone's resignation.
"It has been my honor to serve the Davie County organization and community since December 2020," Bone wrote in his resignation letter. “Davie County is a wonderful community with great people and assets.
"Davie County has a bright future, and I wish Davie County the best moving forward," Bone wrote.
"With that being said, I hereby resign as Davie County manager, effective immediately, with the understanding that I will retrieve three months of severance (pay), as well as other benefits, as prescribed by my employment agreement," Bone wrote.
"Again, thank you for the honor and privilege of serving as county manager," Bone wrote.
Bone and Assistant County Manager Robin West couldn't be reached Saturday for comment.
In addition, James Blakely of Advance, the chairman of the Davie County commissioners, also couldn't be reached for comment.
In January, Davie County terminated its agreement with the Advance Fire Department for housing its transport unit, personnel, equipment and supplies of the Davie County Emergency Medical Services at the department.
Bone sent that message to Rodney Miller, the chief of the Advance Fire Department, in a letter dated Jan. 21.
The reason for the agreement's termination was multiple reports of unprofessional behavior, which was witnessed by the Davie County EMS staff at the fire department by AFD personnel and their guests, Bone wrote in his letter.
The fire department is located at 1869 N.C. 801 South in Advance.
The Advance Fire Department doesn’t know why Bone resigned, AFD Chief Rodney Miller said Saturday. The fire department isn’t part of Davie County government, he said.
"However, Advance Fire Department is very grateful for all the support we have received from our citizens and county commissioners," Miller said. "We are so appreciative that the real story has now been told about the abrupt and unjustified removal of Davie County’s EMS unit from AFD."
In his letter to Miller, Bone mentioned unwanted physical touching, production of alcohol (wine-making) inside the fire station, male and female visitors being allowed upstairs in the staff's bedrooms, loud behavior and late-night noise, including someone banging on a pistol with a hammer, attempting to repair a handgun.
Miller said in a statement on Feb. 16 that Bone "ambushed us by removing EMS for the Advance Fire Department based on vague and unsubstantiated charges of inappropriate conduct."
The fire department addressed three of the allegations in a Feb. 14 news release. That statement didn’t address the actions involving the handgun.
A young volunteer, who helped out around the station, committed the unwanted touching, but it was not sexual and was not intentional, the news release said. After the volunteer was suspended for 30 days, the volunteer resigned.
Some years ago, a person did attempt to make "native wine," but Miller stopped that activity at the time, according to the news release.
Allowing male and female visitors may have been an issue at the fire department in past years, but Miller installed badge readers that only allow staff members into the department’s live-in section, the news release says.
Visitors must be accompanied by AFD personnel, and there was no evidence of unacceptable conduct, the news release said.
There was an incident of late night noise at the fire department involving a live-in volunteer at least two years ago, the news release said. Miller addressed the issue with the volunteers, and it’s no longer a problem.
"By precipitously moving EMS from Advance, the county left thousands of citizens in the eastern Davie area without adequate EMS coverage," the news release said.
The Advance Fire Department entered into a new agreement with Davie County to ensure that an EMS unit will be located in Advance at the AFD Station 12-2. That building is at 169 Fire Station Road in Advance.
However, Davie County emergency medical technicians are not at the station overnight, leaving eastern Davie residents without adequate EMS coverage at night, the news release said.
