Deal to reduce DASH payments gets OK from Winston-Salem finance panel

The Finance Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council on Monday unanimously endorsed a new lease arrangement that would make a major cut in the amount of annual lease payments the Winston-Salem Dash makes to the city.

The team lease payment would drop from $1.55 million to $750,000 initially, and an annual ticket surcharge the city gets — to the tune of $175,000 — would be eliminated. The changes would force the city to dig into reserves to continue paying off the city's stadium debt of $20 million.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said the city has to reduce the lease payment or risk losing its minor-league team. Joines said that 40 cities are losing their teams, and that Winston-Salem doesn't want to be one of them.

The question, Joines said, is whether "the city wants to be stuck with an empty baseball stadium."

Joines said the new lease is being structured in a way that will allow the city to more than recoup — over the long haul — the money lost from lowering the lease and eliminating ticket surcharge payments.