The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved a landfill for land-clearing and other inert debris on a site on Piney Grove Road, despite objections from neighbors who said they worry about noise and a drop in property values.

The vote on the county board was unanimous, and came after a public hearing and discussion that consumed about two hours in the commissioner's meeting room at the Forsyth County Government Center.

The landfill would be an expansion of Piney Hill Acres Landfill LLC that already operates on Piney Grove Road several miles north of Kernersville.

But the concerns about the expansion came from people who live in the Mikkola Downs subdivision on Pumpkin Ridge Road to the east.

"If you look at where my house is, I'm ground zero," Roscoe Luce told commissioners. "I'm the closest one to this. I believe the permitted distance is 162 feet from my property. If you look out my back door, this entire thing is right behind me ... would you pay full market price for a house that has a landfill behind it that's going to run for the next 25 years?"

The consensus among speakers was that the existing landfill is well-run and doesn't produce a lot of disruptive noise. But at the same time, people said they can hear the equipment operating and that it would be louder when the landfill expansion brings it to the rear of their development.

Proponents, including operator Bobby Lawson, said that the landfill would grow slowly over many years and would start on the side of the property that is farthest away from Mikkola Downs.

Noise wasn't the only concern some people had. Danielle Saeli said she's worried that land disturbance could increase runoff and prompt flooding that could make the Mikkola Downs water well inoperative, or damage a sewer treatment system on the downstream side of the property.

A creek, East Belews Creek, separates the landfill site from Mikkola Downs. County planning staffers said in their report that the site is well-suited for the proposed use, and would be developed in five phases of two-to-three acres at a time.

Staffers said the site would have to meet state environmental permitting standards, although they also noted the possibility that runoff and sedimentation could affect streams.

As explained during Thursday's meeting, the kind of landfill approved for the site is one that takes land-clearing waste, brick and concrete, uncontaminated soil, gravel and rock, unpainted and untreated wood and yard trash.

Although the tract measures 75 acres, the landfilling would occupy only about 10 acres, with another 10 acres used as a source of cover material for the landfill.

Lawson said during the hearing that when landfilling operations start, all the erosion from the site will be going into manmade ponds and that "the only water going to ... the creek will be rain water."

Commissioners expressed frustration over the process for granting a special use permit, which is held in a quasi-judicial fashion that requires everyone who speaks to the board to be sworn, and which forbids commissioners from communicating about the proposal outside of the hearing.

In approving the special use permit, commissioners found that the plans comply with required conditions and don't pose a threat to public health or safety.

Approval also required that the county find that the proposal would not substantially affect property values. Although the claim was made that the landfill would do just that, there was no testimony of evidence presented to prove it.

"We have to make a decision based on the evidence in front of us," Commissioner Dan Besse told the audience.