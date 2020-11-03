Democrat Whit Davis defeats Republican Mike Silver for a district court judgeship in Forsyth County

Democrat Whit Davis defeated Republican Mike Silver in their contest for a Forsyth District Court judge's seat in Tuesday's election.

Davis had 101,348 votes or 54.4% as compared to Silver's tally of 84,874 votes or 45.6%, according to incomplete and unofficial results.

The vote totals include ballots cast in 96 of Forsyth County's 101 precincts or 95% of the polling sites as well as the early vote. It doesn't include all of the mail-in vote.

Davis won the seat currently occupied by Judge Laurie Hutchins, who didn't run for re-election.

Davis, 36, an assistant public defender in Forsyth County, will serve a four-year term as a district court judge.

"I am so honored to have received the vote of Forsyth County residents to serve as their next district court judge," Davis said. "Just as I have served my clients in the public defender's office for the last seven years by diligently defending them in court, I will also serve Forsyth County residents appearing before me in court as a judge by ruling impartially in their cases and ensuring everyone has equal access to justice."

Silver, 41, a deputy commissioner on the N.C. Industrial Commission, congratulated Davis on his victory.