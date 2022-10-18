Democrats and Republicans offer full slate for District A on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners

It's been a long time since Republicans have even contested heavily-Democratic District A on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, but this election cycle brings something never seen: Two GOP contenders for the two available seats.

Still, an oddsmaker would be hard put to predict anything other than a Democratic sweep in District A, which has never come close to electing a Republican since it was created in advance of the 1990 election, as a way to improve the prospects for having Black representation on the county board.

That's not to say this election cycle has seen no drama: The May primary saw five Democrats, including incumbents Fleming El-Amin and Tonya McDaniel, fighting it out for the two party nominations. When the ballots were counted, McDaniel was easily returned and El-Amin was defeated by school board member Malishai Woodbury by only 88 votes.

The two GOP candidates, who didn't have to face a primary to get on the ballot, are Michael R. Owens and Reginald Reid.

Reid says he is asking voters to "try something different." But Owens is claiming his approach would be "radically different" in a bid to reduce federal influence as much as possible.

Meanwhile, McDaniel, the one incumbent, says she has things she wants to finish doing.

"I want to continue to maintain our property-tax rate and support our educational system," McDaniel said, adding to that support for the sheriff's office and safe communities.

First elected in 2018, McDaniel is seeking her second full term. She said she has supported spending federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to improve conditions in her district, and praised the county board's recent decision to start the Cure Violence policing alternative in beat 222 of the Winston-Salem Police Department, which sits squarely in her district.

As well, McDaniel said that in her time on the county board she has built relationships with other commissioners that make her contributions valuable.

McDaniel said she favors returning to a formula to determine the level of support for the school system by the county.

Woodbury, as she did in the spring primary, is putting her support for schools front and center in her campaign.

"We need to be flexible, liberal and cooperative with the school system to have a very strong county," she said, calling attention to strong support for public education in Wake County as a model for Forsyth. Woodbury said Wake works to bring in the best teachers through supplements and other benefits, and dismissed the idea that Wake can do more because it has a richer tax base.

Woodbury said she would also like to create a "District A Task Force" that could look at all the factors that go into the challenges that the district faces. Using outside expertise in addition to city staff and district residents, she said, the task force would work on issues including poverty, health and safety.

Meanwhile, Owens said he would take a "radically different" approach from any other candidate, Republican or Democrat. He would vote against and oppose all spending that involves taking federal money, and says he would use his position on the county board to try to convince the state's federal and state lawmakers to push for the same.

Owens said his reading of the U.S. Constitution is that the federal government has no business in law enforcement, education and many social programs, and that solutions are best taken at the local or state level.

That $74 million COVID-19 stimulus payment to the county? Owens said he probably would have voted against taking a single penny.

For the short term, Owens said, the county will have to keep on taking federal money. He may vote against it if he makes it to the county board, "but I can almost guarantee that the other six are not going to vote the way I vote on these issues." In short, Owens sees his task as persuading others to long-term change.

Reid, the other Republican in the contest, is campaigning for more help for the elderly as he seeks a seat in November.

Reid said he has served on the county's home and community care committee, which gives advice to the county board on eldercare funding.

"We are heading for a perfect storm in funding for social and senior services," Reid said. "I am going to work to find solutions."

Reid is no stranger to running in districts where members of his party are not thick on the ground. In 2012, he ran against Democrat Earline Parmon for N.C. Senate District 32, a central Winston-Salem district that gave Parmon 73% of the vote that November.

In 2018, Reid received 21% of the vote in N.C. House District 72, another central Winston-Salem district that wound up being won by Democrat Derwin Montgomery. Montgomery did not run for reelection in 2020, choosing instead to mount an unsuccessful bid for Congress.

Reid said he subscribes to the "servant leadership" theory, which holds that a good leader is one who serves others. For District A, he said, that translates into advocating more "people-centric" programs that would tackle, among other concerns, the problem of violence in the district.