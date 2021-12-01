Denise Hartsfield, a retired district-court judge, announces that she will run for district attorney of Forsyth County in 2022

Denise Hartsfield, a retired District Court judge, announced Wednesday that she will run as a Democratic candidate for district attorney of Forsyth County in 2022.
Hartsfield made her announcement on her first official day of her retirement as a judge.
"I started the first leg of my journey today because in about another week, I plan to file to run for district attorney," Hartsfield told a group gathered for a retirement reception for her at Sweet Potatoes restaurant on North Trade Street.
"I am of one of those people who don’t dread the campaign trail," Hartsfield said. “I think there needs to be a replacement (by someone) with new thoughts about what justice looks like in Winston-Salem, N.C.
"I want to paint that picture of justice as I try to serve you in 2023 as the district attorney of Forsyth County," Hartsfield said.
Hartsfield didn’t mention Republican Jim O’Neill, the incumbent district attorney of Forsyth County, in her statement about her candidacy.
"We are blessed to live in a country where voters can cast their ballots after learning about the backgrounds and history of each candidate," O'Neill said when asked to comment Wednesday.
"I am looking forward to an open and spirited debate on the issues that people really care about in a (district attorney) race like ethics, crime and safety," O’Neill said. "Let’s go."
Hartsfield, 67, was the second elected black female judge to serve on the bench in Forsyth County.
A native of Winston-Salem, Hartsfield graduated with a bachelor's degree in English from Spelman College in Atlanta in 1976. She received her law degree from Wake Forest University in 1991.
Before becoming a judge, she worked as an assistant county attorney, handling child support, abuse and neglect cases for seven years.
Hartsfield worked as a law clerk for Judge Richard C. Erwin for the U.S. District Court from 1991 to 1993. She has worked as an assistant district attorney and as an attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Northwest North Carolina.
Hartsfield was elected in 2002, winning the seat that was once occupied by the late Roland Hayes, the first Black district court judge in Forsyth County. Hartsfield ran for Hayes’ seat after Hayes decided not to run for re-election.
In 2012, the N.C. Supreme Court suspended Hartsfield for two months without pay for judicial ethics violations based on allegations that she fixed traffic tickets.
About 100 people attended Hartsfield's retirement reception Wednesday night.
Winston-Salem attorney Mark Rabil, one of those at the event, said Hartsfield has an excellent chance of being elected as the district attorney.
"It's rare to have a candidate of her experience running for district attorney," said Rabil, the director of the Innocence and Justice Clinic at the Wake Forest University School of Law. "As a retired Black female judge, she will be a strong opponent to the incumbent, Jim O’Neill.
"Most incumbent elected district attorneys win more than 90% of the time because there is not a formidable opponent," Rabil said.
Miguel A. Cuadra Jr., another Winston-Salem attorney at the event, said he plans to vote for Hartsfield next year.
"She (Hartsfield) has a great chance of winning," Cuadra said. "She has a great reputation of a judge in this community."
Tina Flowers, a Democratic candidate for the Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court in 2022, also said she will support Hartsfield.
"I think her chances are pretty good," Flowers said at the reception. "She has a long history of being an advocate in this community and always keeping the principles of equity and justice in mind."
