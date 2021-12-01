Denise Hartsfield, a retired district-court judge, announces that she will run for district attorney of Forsyth County in 2022

Denise Hartsfield, a retired District Court judge, announced Wednesday that she will run as a Democratic candidate for district attorney of Forsyth County in 2022.

Hartsfield made her announcement on her first official day of her retirement as a judge.

"I started the first leg of my journey today because in about another week, I plan to file to run for district attorney," Hartsfield told a group gathered for a retirement reception for her at Sweet Potatoes restaurant on North Trade Street.

"I am of one of those people who don’t dread the campaign trail," Hartsfield said. “I think there needs to be a replacement (by someone) with new thoughts about what justice looks like in Winston-Salem, N.C.

"I want to paint that picture of justice as I try to serve you in 2023 as the district attorney of Forsyth County," Hartsfield said.

Hartsfield didn’t mention Republican Jim O’Neill, the incumbent district attorney of Forsyth County, in her statement about her candidacy.

"We are blessed to live in a country where voters can cast their ballots after learning about the backgrounds and history of each candidate," O'Neill said when asked to comment Wednesday.