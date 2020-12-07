Denise Hines sworn in as Forsyth County Clerk of Court.

Denise Hines was sworn in Monday morning as Forsyth County's Clerk of Superior court.

Hines replaces incumbent Renita Linville and becomes the second Black woman to occupy the position. Linville was the first when she was appointed in July 2019 to complete the unexpired term of Susan Frye, who retired.

Hines defeated Linville in March during the Democratic primary in a close race. Hines ran unopposed in November's general election.

Chief District Court Judge Lisa Menefee issued the oath during a small swearing-in ceremony at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice. Hines was joined by her husband, Terrence Hines and their three sons.

Hines said Monday it feels really good to finally come in and work with the clerks, especially since she has worked with the office closely.

She said her priority is establishing procedures to allow the clerk’s office to serve the public while making sure safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic are addressed.

“Those policies have caused us to be behind,” she said. Hines encouraged people to contact the clerk’s office. The office, she said is fully staffed and is open Monday through Friday.