Deputy William Clyde Williams, a 19-year veteran with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, has died

Deputy Willie Clyde Williams, a 19-year veteran with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, has died.

The sheriff’s office announced Williams’ death Saturday on its Facebook page. The agency didn’t mention Williams' cause of death.

Williams joined the sheriff's office as a detention officer in 2003, the sheriff’s office said. Williams became a sworn deputy sheriff in 2006.

Sheriff's office officials didn't return a message seeking comment.

“Willie was a proud father and a beloved family member,” the sheriff’s office said. "He had a smile that could light up a room as soon as he walked in.

"The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office family will never forget his kindness, compassion and big heart," the sheriff's office said. "Today, we mourn a lost life. The light he has shown in this world will forever be remembered by not only our FCSO family, but the many lives he touched during his time here on earth."

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. asked local residents to pray for Williams’ family and the sheriff’s office.

"Today, our hearts are heavy, and our eyes are filled with tears at the loss of one of our own, Deputy Willie C. Williams," Kimbrough said. "May God comfort all of us during these difficult days."