DHHS gains federal grant to aid transition to 988 suicide prevention hotline

A $3.3 million federal grant has been awarded to a division of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services toward expanding support for people in mental health crisis.

The grant is from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration with the recipient being the N.C. Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services.

The purpose of the grant is aiding the division in transitioning the state’s 24/7 Suicide Prevention Lifeline from the current (800) 273-TALK to 9-8-8 as of July 16.

The hotline is meant for people having suicidal thoughts or experiencing a mental health crisis.

Call volume is expected to increase with 9-8-8 implementation.

The 988 dialing code will go into effect nationwide on July 16 as well for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

People can talk, chat or text with trained call center staff around the clock. Staff can provide crisis counseling along with information on local community resources and referrals.

Grant funds will be used to ensure the call center is staffed with trained counselors to meet the increased demand. Callers will have access to trained crisis counselors and will receive follow-up services as needed.

“Increasing access to behavioral health services, especially in times of crisis is a top priority,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

“9-8-8 is an easy-to-remember number people can access from wherever they are and get the help they need.

“This is a resource that will save lives and is an important investment in supporting the behavioral health and resilience of North Carolinians.”

The grant runs through April 29, 2024.

For more information about the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, go to www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.