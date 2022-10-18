Don Martin unopposed in bid for third term as Forsyth County commissioner

Don Martin is once more unopposed as he seeks a third term on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners representing District B.

Martin said he doesn't want to think that people are so satisfied with how he's done that no one is willing to oppose him, but does speculate that his name recognition as the former superintendent of schools here may ward off would-be challengers.

"They may not know exactly who I was, but there might be some name recognition that would make folks say it might be harder to campaign," Martin said. Martin was superintendent of schools here for 19 years before retiring in 2013.

Martin beat incumbent GOP commissioner Mark Baker in the 2014 primary and had no opposition in the fall. Martin was also unopposed in 2018.

District B elects four of the seven members of the county board. The district basically consists of Forsyth County outside Winston-Salem, plus much of the western half of the city. Three of the District B seats are filled in presidential election years. Martin's seat is the only one filled in the even years between presidential elections. The GOP has had an unbroken lock on District B since 1994.

Martin said that in a new term he will focus as in the past on improving education, economic development and the quality of life.

"I'm not campaigning," he said.