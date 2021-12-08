 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver in landfill fatality had a history of being reckless with city equipment, state says. Winston-Salem fined $7,000.
0 Comments

Driver in landfill fatality had a history of being reckless with city equipment, state says. Winston-Salem fined $7,000.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Department of Labor imposed a $7,000 fine Monday against the City of Winston-Salem for what state officials described as a serious violation of safety measures in a fatal workplace incident at the city's Hanes Mill Road landfill.

Investigators with the N.C. Division of Occupational Safety and Health determined that a city employee was using a cellphone as he was operating a Caterpillar bulldozer that struck Thomas Michael Thompson, the labor department said. Thompson, 63, an employee of Waste Management Inc., died June 11 after he was pinned between the bulldozer and a truck at the site.

In addition, the employee drove the bulldozer at a speed excessive for the landfill, the labor department said. The agency didn't mention the speed of the bulldozer when the incident happened.

The employee had three previous accidents within five months while operating heavy equipment and received disciplinary action for "carelessness and recklessness" in operating city equipment, the labor department said.

The employee didn’t receive "any refresher training or follow-up inspections or monitoring to ensure that unsafe behavior(s) had been corrected," the labor department said.

The labor department cited the city for an alleged violation of the Occupational Safety Health Act, said Erin Wilson, a spokeswoman for the agency.

Wilson declined to identify the driver, who is no longer employed by the City of Winston-Salem.

The fine is "in no way designed to make up for (a) loss of life," Wilson said.

Under state law, civil fines collected by the labor department are distributed to the state's public-school system, Wilson said.

The city has 15 days to decide whether to pay the fine or appeal the citation to the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission of North Carolina, Wilson said.

City Attorney Angela Carmon declined to comment on the matter.

"As a general rule, the city does not comment upon pending litigation matters including matters pending before an administrative agency," Carmon said.

The landfill is at 325 W. Hanes Mill Road in the city's northern section.

The city-owned bulldozer that struck Thompson had no mirrors, and that prevented its driver from checking for pedestrians or equipment behind the bulldozer before backing up, the labor department said.

The city didn't have measures in place to ensure pedestrian safety at the site during the operation of heavy equipment, the labor department said.

The city also failed to provide its employees at the landfill with a worksite free of hazards that could cause death or serious injuries to its employees, the labor department said.

The labor department closed its case regarding Waste Management Inc. without issuing any citations against the company, Wilson said.

Thompson, of Pinnacle, was a 31-year employee of Waste Management.

Stuart Teeter of Winston-Salem, an attorney representing Thompson's family, said Wednesday that the labor department's fine against the city was the right decision.

"We were not surprised by it," Teeter said. "We thought that would be the outcome."

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The impact of Biden's infrastructure bill

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Former Rural Hall Town Manager sued over six-figure severance package. Lawsuit filed on her first day as Graham's city manager.
Politics

Former Rural Hall Town Manager sued over six-figure severance package. Lawsuit filed on her first day as Graham's city manager.

On her first day as city manager for Graham, Megan Garner got sued by her former employer, the Town of Rural Hall. Garner and three council members who resigned after a meeting on Oct. 21 are accused of violating state law and town protocols in negotiating and approving a six-figure severance package. No one on either side has disclosed the amount of the severance package, or settlement agreement, even though state law says it should be a public record. 

+4
Turmoil continues in Rural Hall as lawsuit looms.
Politics

Turmoil continues in Rural Hall as lawsuit looms.

Megan Garner, the former town manager of Rural Hall, is starting her new job as city manager for Graham on Monday. Also on Monday, a lawsuit might be filed by her former employer over an undisclosed six-figure severance package she received. This is just the latest in the turmoil that is ever-evolving in Rural Hall swirling around allegations that $1.5 million vanished from town coffers. But a town audit says no money was missing, but other questions remain, including how much Garner was paid in a settlement agreement. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert