Driver in landfill fatality had a history of being reckless with city equipment, state says. Winston-Salem fined $7,000.

The N.C. Department of Labor imposed a $7,000 fine Monday against the City of Winston-Salem for what state officials described as a serious violation of safety measures in a fatal workplace incident at the city's Hanes Mill Road landfill.

Investigators with the N.C. Division of Occupational Safety and Health determined that a city employee was using a cellphone as he was operating a Caterpillar bulldozer that struck Thomas Michael Thompson, the labor department said. Thompson, 63, an employee of Waste Management Inc., died June 11 after he was pinned between the bulldozer and a truck at the site.

In addition, the employee drove the bulldozer at a speed excessive for the landfill, the labor department said. The agency didn't mention the speed of the bulldozer when the incident happened.

The employee had three previous accidents within five months while operating heavy equipment and received disciplinary action for "carelessness and recklessness" in operating city equipment, the labor department said.

The employee didn’t receive "any refresher training or follow-up inspections or monitoring to ensure that unsafe behavior(s) had been corrected," the labor department said.