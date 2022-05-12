Early voting ends Saturday for May 17 primary

Saturday is the last chance to vote in the May 17 primary for people who are not already registered to vote, according to election officials.

Although people who are already registered to vote can wait and cast a ballot on election day, that's not an option for people who are not already registered: The only option for those people is to take advantage of same-day registration and voting, allowable only during the early voting period.

Early voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

After Saturday, there's a pause in voting that allows election officials to gear up for election day.

Early voting takes place at six locations, including the central elections office at the Forsyth County Government Center, at 201 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

Other locations are the Rural Hall Library, 7125 Broad Street, Rural Hall; Mazie Woodruff Center, 4905 Lansing Drive; Kernersville Library, 248 Harmon Lane, Kernersville; Lewisville Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville; and Southside Library, 3185 Buchanan St.

Although voters should vote in their precinct polling places on election day, they can vote at any of the polling places during the early-voting period.

Through Wednesday, 8,204 county residents had voted during early voting, for an average of almost 700 voters per day since April 28, when early voting started.

The May 17 primary will select party nominees for the fall general election. Offices from U.S. Senate to school board are on the line. There are primaries in both the Democratic and Republican parties. Unaffiliated voters may choose to vote in either party but not both.

