Early voting in Forsyth: Western side of county sees the biggest crowds.

Most polling places in Forsyth County saw no wait times after the initial opening flurry of people eager to cast their ballots Thursday morning. Early voting for the 2022 general election kicked off 15 days of voting leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8.

The exception was in Clemmons, where mid-morning found more than a dozen people in line at what a poll worker called a steady pace.

“At least we have a long hallway so they don’t have to wait in the cold,” said Jeanette Lawson the lead election worker at the Clemmons Library.

By 11:15 a.m., more than 200 people had voted in Clemmons.

By noon, a 20-minute wait had developed in Lewisville, the other early voting site in the western part of the county.

The county has 12 sites for early voting, including the central election office downtown in Winston-Salem's the Forsyth County Government Center.

Polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays through Nov. 4. Polls will be open on two Saturdays and one Sunday later in the month but not this weekend.

Around 9 a.m., only 50 or so had voted downtown, but construction on a new courthouse is limiting access to the Government Center.

In Clemmons, Zane Winters and Marvin Cassada continued their tradition of voting together on the first day.

“Vote for Republicans to keep the woke Democrats off the ballot,” Winters said as he stood in line outside the polling place.

Virginia Halverson, voting with her husband Ron , said she was supporting Democrat Cheri Beasley in the U.S. Senate contest.

“I think she’s the most qualified individual for it,” she said.

In addition to casting votes in the contest between Beasley and Republican Ted Budd for Senate, Forsyth County voters will be picking between incumbent GOP district attorney Jim O’Neill and Democrat Denise Hartsfield, a retired district judge challenging the incumbent for the post.

Voters will also weigh in on contests for U.S. House and lawmakers for the state senate and house.

And a crowded field for district and at-large seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board is drawing public attention.

Other contests will fill judicial seats as well as slots from the county board of commissioners to the soil and water conservation board.

Rural Hall and King voters have the added attraction of a vote on alcohol sales.