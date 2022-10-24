Early voting tops 16,000 in Forsyth County as suburbs lead the way

The third day of early voting was the busiest yet, as more than 5,600 voters cast their ballots on Monday.
As they’ve done every day since early voting began, three suburban polling places, Kernersville, Lewisville and Clemmons, led the way, casting almost 45% of the votes cast on Monday.
Kernersville was easily the single busiest spot, as 959 people cast their ballots there and brought the voting site’s three-day total up to 2,674 voters.
Lewisville saw 853 voters and Clemmons had 713. Meanwhile, in Winston-Salem, Miller Park was the busiest voting place with 512 people casting ballots there.
The county has 12 polling sites for early voting. Eight of those sites are inside the corporate limits of Winston-Salem, and on Monday the eight sites saw 2,709 voters, or 48% of the total votes cast.
- New Jamaican takeout spot is already drawing crowds in Winston-Salem
- Owner of a landmark Winston-Salem diner faces down COVID, construction and labor shortage
- ‘I’m terrified now …’ Reagan student, another teenager killed in Sunday night shooting
- Bank of America files claim for $332,000 in loan restitution from Winston-Salem doctor
- Woman shot, killed when downstairs neighbor fires a gun into his ceiling, Forsyth authorities say. 20-year-old charged with murder.
- 'Shark Tank' investor will put $250K into Winston-Salem's Storage Scholars
- 9-year-old locked overnight in dog kennel, Davidson County authorities say. 3 charged.
- 'City Hall South' struck by gunfire in Winston-Salem. 17-year-old says man was shooting at him.
- Man shot while being robbed in hotel parking lot in Winston-Salem, police say
- Man dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain
- Officials ID man who died in Grandfather Mountain fall
- Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill faces his first challenge in 13 years -- retired district court Judge Denise Hartsfield.
- Woman whose remains were found under a Stokes County structure hadn't been heard from since 2018, authorities say
- 2 dead, both unintended victims, authorities say, in shootings this week in Forsyth County
- Child was shoeless during freezing night he spent outside and locked in a dog kennel, Davidson County authorities say
Rural Hall, which has an alcohol referendum on the town ballot, saw 417 voters.
As of the third day of voting, 16,147 county residents have cast ballots. That’s about 6% of the total number of registered voters.
During the early voting period, any voter can cast a ballot at any of the 12 voting sites. On Election Day, voters have to vote at their precinct polling place, but during early voting, election workers are able to match up voters with their precincts and give each a proper ballot.
Early voting ends on Nov. 4, with the general election on Nov. 8.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.