Early voting tops 16,000 in Forsyth County as suburbs lead the way

The third day of early voting was the busiest yet, as more than 5,600 voters cast their ballots on Monday.

As they’ve done every day since early voting began, three suburban polling places, Kernersville, Lewisville and Clemmons, led the way, casting almost 45% of the votes cast on Monday.

Kernersville was easily the single busiest spot, as 959 people cast their ballots there and brought the voting site’s three-day total up to 2,674 voters.

Lewisville saw 853 voters and Clemmons had 713. Meanwhile, in Winston-Salem, Miller Park was the busiest voting place with 512 people casting ballots there.

The county has 12 polling sites for early voting. Eight of those sites are inside the corporate limits of Winston-Salem, and on Monday the eight sites saw 2,709 voters, or 48% of the total votes cast.

Rural Hall, which has an alcohol referendum on the town ballot, saw 417 voters.

As of the third day of voting, 16,147 county residents have cast ballots. That’s about 6% of the total number of registered voters.

During the early voting period, any voter can cast a ballot at any of the 12 voting sites. On Election Day, voters have to vote at their precinct polling place, but during early voting, election workers are able to match up voters with their precincts and give each a proper ballot.

Early voting ends on Nov. 4, with the general election on Nov. 8.