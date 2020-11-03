Election Day voters boost turnout to 74% in Forsyth County

Election Day voting in Forsyth County lifted the overall turnout to almost 74%, as more than 30,000 voters on Tuesday added their totals to the more than 165,000 county voters who had already cast their ballots in early or absentee voting.
Still, it was remarkable even in the age of COVID-19 that only some 11% of the county’s 272,000 registered voters actually voted on Election Day.
As election night returns started coming in, Democrats benefited from a large margin they racked up in absentee ballots, along with smaller but definite margins among early voters.
For instance, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden racked up 69% of the mail-in absentee vote counted as of Election Day, and won 55% of the early vote.
Republicans fared better among Election Day voters, with President Donald Trump getting some 55% of them, but it was not enough to overcome the big Biden lead: Biden ended up with 56% of the vote in Forsyth. But Biden trailed Trump overall in North Carolina.
Many voters who turned up on Election Day found themselves outnumbered by poll workers and campaign volunteers, since so many people voted early.
“Everybody voted early and voted absentee, so there were no lines or nothing,” said Maggie Setzer, the chief judge at Precinct 401, which votes at Winston Lake Family YMCA on Waterworks Road.
Around 4 p.m., almost 110 people had voted at the precinct, which has 2,043 registered voters.
“We were at 70 at 12 o’clock,” Setzer said.
Carolina Mota, who voted at the precinct, said she expected there would be “a little bit of a crowd,” but didn’t complain when she and one other voter were casting ballots.
“I was thinking about voting absentee,” Mota said. “I’m glad I did it today because there weren’t that many people.”
Kathy Johnson, a poll watcher for a group called Democracy North Carolina, said she watched people voting at precincts in Kernersville and in Winston-Salem, and observed no problems taking place at either place.
About 4:45 p.m., some 580 people had cast ballots at Precinct 65 in Kernersville, which votes at Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church on Old Winston Road.
“It has been steady today,” said Janice Hillanbrand, the chief judge at the precinct. “When we opened this morning there was a line about halfway down the block.”
As voters went to the polls on Election Day, the state elections board reported that the number of number of potential absentee ballots that could come in after the election continued to shrink in Forsyth and statewide.
The county received almost 68,000 absentee applications going into the general election, and as of Election Day, had processed more than 40,000 of them. While that might suggest 28,000 absentee ballots might still come in over the next nine days, many of the voters who received absentee ballots voted in person instead during early voting.
State election officials said that as of 5 a.m. Election Day, there were only 5,900 voters with absentee ballots outstanding who had not cast a ballot in person.
Statewide, there were about 120,000 potentially valid absentee ballots outstanding as of 5:30 p.m. on Election Day.
Since the number of remaining absentees were measured before voting started, it is likely that some Election Day voters were ones who had asked for absentees, which would further reduce the number of outstanding absentee ballots.
There were 1.4 million absentee ballot requests made across North Carolina for the general election.
Costelle Brown, who voted at the Harris Recreation Center on 14th Street Tuesday afternoon, said her mother told her to come vote.
“Sometimes I go early, but today I decided to vote on Election Day,” she said. “My mother told us to get up and vote before it was too late. I thought it was going to be crowded. I think everybody decided they would get it out of the way.”
At the VFW post in Clemmons, where the people of Precinct 53 vote, Niki Blackmon said it is important to her to cast her ballot on the actual day of the election.
“It is a little more official,” she said. “I tend to go by tradition.”
