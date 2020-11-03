Election Day voters boost turnout to 74% in Forsyth County

The county received almost 68,000 absentee applications going into the general election, and as of Election Day, had processed more than 40,000 of them. While that might suggest 28,000 absentee ballots might still come in over the next nine days, many of the voters who received absentee ballots voted in person instead during early voting.

State election officials said that as of 5 a.m. Election Day, there were only 5,900 voters with absentee ballots outstanding who had not cast a ballot in person.

Statewide, there were about 120,000 potentially valid absentee ballots outstanding as of 5:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Since the number of remaining absentees were measured before voting started, it is likely that some Election Day voters were ones who had asked for absentees, which would further reduce the number of outstanding absentee ballots.

There were 1.4 million absentee ballot requests made across North Carolina for the general election.

Costelle Brown, who voted at the Harris Recreation Center on 14th Street Tuesday afternoon, said her mother told her to come vote.