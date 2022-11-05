Election equipment is safe from tampering, state election officials say

When it comes to election security, the North Carolina Board of Elections doesn’t pull any punches.

“No election system or voting system in the state has ever been the target of a successful cyberattack,” election officials say on the portion of their website devoted to election security.

That’s’ just one of 10 points the state elections board cites on its list of 10 election security facts that it is pushing out to the public in a bid to ease any concerns some voters may have about the integrity of elections.

Other points on the list call attention to the state’s use of paper ballots, so that a physical voting record can be audited or recounted.

All of the voting systems in use in the state have to be certified by the state elections board after extensive testing and public demonstration, and have to pass muster with county officials and federal voting regulations. As well, no voting machine may be connected to the internet, and none contains a modem or modem chip.

What’s more, election officials say, county election boards thoroughly test their equipment before every election to make sure it is doing correct counts. Every polling place is staffed with local, bipartisan officials who are trained in election security and who swear to uphold state election laws.

State officials also point out that after each election, election officials conduct multiple checks designed to check for irregularities, be it equipment tampering or ballot stuffing, as well as plain old voting machine or tabulation errors. As a further check, two precincts in each county are selected at random after each election for a hand count by bipartisan election teams. These results are then compared to the machine count.

State officials also maintain that North Carolina is one of the few states with an investigation division dedicated to probe fraud or other irregularities.

Still, state and local election officials say voters can do their part by checking their ballot before casting it, reporting any problems to poll workers.

The state has seen cases of old fashioned voting fraud unconnected to modems or computer technology. In 2019, the state ordered a re-run of the contest for the Ninth Congressional District, after investigators uncovered what the state elections board called a “coordinated, unlawful and substantially sourced absentee ballot scheme” in Bladen County.

That effort involved the manipulation of absentee-by-mail ballots. The investigation led to a change in state law that increased penalties for fraud and tightened requirements around the ballots.

Meanwhile, here are some things you maybe did not know about how officials prepare for elections:

*Before a ballot goes to press, every ballot style goes through multiple levels of local and state review.

*Test ballots, simulating various combinations of possible voter selections, are inserted by hand into every tabulator that will be used to count votes. A memory device on the tabulator records the test votes, which are also printed onto a paper tape. The results must match exactly.

*After testing, voting equipment is sealed and secured, and tamper-evident seals are placed on media ports.

*Voting machines do not have modems and are never connected to the internet. Someone would have to gain physical access to a machine to install any kind of virus or malware.

*Even if unauthorized access were possible, tabulators recognize only approved media and USBs, and will ignore unverified media. Coding for a particular election is encrypted and requires the validation of a digital signature to confirm data is from a trusted source.

*Machines require a unique physical key to turn the equipment on and access any media port on the equipment. System audit logs record any details of changes to software or access to machines.

*Vendors of voting equipment must post a bond or line of credit to cover the cost of a new statewide election in the event of a defect in the voting system. That amount is currently $17.01 million.

*Voter intimidation is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should immediately notify election officials.