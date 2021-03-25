Evan Raleigh, a W-S assistant manager, takes job in Raleigh city government

Evan Raleigh, an assistant city manager here, has been named to the post of assistant city manager in the city of Raleigh.
Raleigh joined Winston-Salem city government in 2011 as a management analyst. He later served as assistant to the city manager and as the deputy community development director before becoming assistant city manager.
Raleigh has a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University, and master's degrees from Wake Forest and the University of Michigan. Raleigh's first day on his new job will be April 12.
Wes Young
