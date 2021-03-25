 Skip to main content
Evan Raleigh, a W-S assistant manager, takes job in Raleigh city government
Evan Raleigh

Raleigh

 City of Winston-Salem

Evan Raleigh, an assistant city manager here, has been named to the post of assistant city manager in the city of Raleigh.

Raleigh joined Winston-Salem city government in 2011 as a management analyst. He later served as assistant to the city manager and as the deputy community development director before becoming assistant city manager.

Raleigh has a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University, and master's degrees from Wake Forest and the University of Michigan. Raleigh's first day on his new job will be April 12.

