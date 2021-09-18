Farmer: Judges who struck down North Carolina's voter ID law made the right decision

"Other, less restrictive voter ID laws would have sufficed to achieve the legitimate nonracial purposes of implementing the constitutional amendment requiring voter ID, deterring fraud or enhancing voter confidence," the judges wrote.

Kenneth Raymond, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, criticized the ruling.

"I'm not going to tiptoe around this," Raymond said. "The Democrats hate the voter ID law because they want to be able to easily cheat during elections.

"Why do they even bother to hide behind accusations of racism," Raymond asked. "Everybody knows they cheat. And everybody knows that's why the Democrat(ic) judges on the state Superior Court panel rejected the voter ID law," Raymond said. "And that's why they completely disregarded the will of over 60 percent of voters that voted to support Voter ID.

"So that Democrats can continue to steal elections," Raymond said.

The majority decision, which followed a three-week trial in April, will be appealed, Republicans at the state legislature said. A state appeals court had previously blocked the law’s enforcement last year.

Al Jabbar, the president of the Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP, praised the ruling.