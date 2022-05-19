Farmington Dragway gains $507,654 in upgrading funding

Farmington Dragway in Davie County is among four Triad and Northwest North Carolina motorsports venues to receive funding toward infrastructure upgrading expenses.

The Farmington venue was provided with $507,654 from the state’s Motorsports Relief Fund that’s administered by the N.C. Commerce Department.

Grants have been awarded to local governments for the benefit of specific race venues in their communities. The goal is “enhancing the visitor experience and can include upgrades to grandstands, pedestrian walkways, bathrooms and a variety of other facility needs.”

The largest local grant was $18 million provided to North Wilkesboro Speedway. Track promoter and operator Speedway Motorsports said in April it plans to bring grassroots racing to the 0.625-mile track in August in the form of a multi-week grassroots racing event featuring multiple series. There will be track repave in 2023.

The fund already had dedicated $530,020 to Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

Also announced this week was $485,000 to Caraway Speedway in Randolph County.

