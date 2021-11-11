Federal judge orders Burr's brother-in-law to comply with SEC subpoena

Fauth is accused by the SEC of declining to cooperate since May 2020. The agency says that he and his legal counsel “have waged a relentless battle to avoid it.” Fauth's legal counsel has said it is painful for Fauth to sit for long periods of time.

Fauth failed to comply with an SEC subpoena served in May that would have had him provide at least three hours of testimony June 17.

The SEC said Fauth had no problems attending a confirmation hearing when President Joe Biden appointed him to the National Mediation Board earlier this year — a job he still holds.

The SEC said in a Nov. 5 legal filing that it would limit the testimony meeting to no more than 2½ hours.

"The commission has no intention of conducting the questioning in an adversarial manner, as this is investigative testimony, not a deposition," said the filing.

"Indeed, the staff has made no determination of whether it should recommend that any charges at all be brought in this matter.

"The commission trusts that Fauth and his counsel will conduct themselves in good faith, and therefore an order from the court that the parties proceed in a non-adversarial manner is unnecessary and impractical."