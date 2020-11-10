Fifth county requests state approval to leave Cardinal Innovations

Watts said the commissioners plan to have a discussion item on their briefing agenda Thursday.

Cardinal response

The largest component of the overall Cardinal action plan is a pledge to spend $30 million over two years "to help take care of children in foster care" in all 20 counties.

Cardinal spokeswoman Ashley Conger said Tuesday that "we will proceed with the plan regardless of any vote in any county."

Sutten said the timing of the investment and improvements coincides with planning for Medicaid transformation that's slated to begin July 1. The MCOs will be serving four statewide prepaid health plans in providing physical and behavioral health services.

Cardinal said it will offer an agreement with each county's DSS that provides a monthly payment, referred to as sub-capitation, for every Medicaid-eligible foster child in its care.

Counties will be able to use these Medicaid funds to cover the cost of some preliminary or transitional care, or to address social determinants of health, such as housing, transportation, food insecurity.