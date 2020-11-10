Fifth county requests state approval to leave Cardinal Innovations

Another county is asking to leave Cardinal Innovations, the state's largest behavioral health managed care organization.
The Stanly County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday on a resolution to switch from Cardinal, based in Charlotte, to Partners Behavioral Health Management, based in Gastonia.
Stanly is the fifth county to request permission to leave Cardinal, which offers services in 20 counties.
According to the Stanly News & Press, Matthew Swain, the chairman of the county board of commissioners, said the board has “been seeking out a better partner to collaborate on mental health issues."
"Cardinal Innovations always marginalized many of the issues smaller counties have, never really solving any problems.”
Commissioners in Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Orange and Union counties also have requested that state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen allow them to switch to another of the state's seven behavioral health MCOs.
By state law, Cohen is required to approve any county move. The disengagement process would take at least nine months to complete if approved.
Cohen could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday on where she stands on the five requests.
Forsyth response
Meanwhile, Cardinal submitted by Monday's deadline an action plan requested by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, which also is considering leaving Cardinal.
On Oct. 23, Forsyth and Mecklenburg officials sent a letter to Cohen outlining their formal concerns about Cardinal's oversight and funding decisions.
A major issue among Forsyth commissioners is the county Department of Social Services having to pick up the initial cost of placing a child into foster care, and then face reimbursement delays from Cardinal.
Forsyth and Mecklenburg's Oct. 23 joint letter to Cohen expressed concerns about gaps and delays in service authorization by Cardinal, along with approving lower levels of care than was clinically recommended, limited (level of) local providers, and a lack of seamless service transition during emergency room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
On Tuesday, Forsyth manager Dudley Watts said that "I do not have concerns that we are acting too late."
"I think an informed, strategic approach is essential given all of the moving parts — system capacity, Medicaid transformation. There is not clear preference on options, but we are gathering lots of information."
Watts said the commissioners plan to have a discussion item on their briefing agenda Thursday.
Cardinal response
The largest component of the overall Cardinal action plan is a pledge to spend $30 million over two years "to help take care of children in foster care" in all 20 counties.
Cardinal spokeswoman Ashley Conger said Tuesday that "we will proceed with the plan regardless of any vote in any county."
Sutten said the timing of the investment and improvements coincides with planning for Medicaid transformation that's slated to begin July 1. The MCOs will be serving four statewide prepaid health plans in providing physical and behavioral health services.
Cardinal said it will offer an agreement with each county's DSS that provides a monthly payment, referred to as sub-capitation, for every Medicaid-eligible foster child in its care.
Counties will be able to use these Medicaid funds to cover the cost of some preliminary or transitional care, or to address social determinants of health, such as housing, transportation, food insecurity.
"We want to make a meaningful impact for children who are separated from their families and in custody of social services, and we can't wait for full system reform to do so," Cardinal chief executive Trey Sutten said in a statement.
Sutten said additional elements of the overall action plan include:
* Immediate access to a care coordinator;
* Shorter authorization time;
* An expanded network of providers to care for children;
* Improvements to Cardinal's service delivery to encompass plans around emergency department utilization; and
* Expanding the number of services and providers readily available in any community.
Too little too late?
The question is whether the Cardinal action plan has arrived in time to positively influence the 20 county commissions, state public health officials and state legislators, or too little too late in response.
Some behavioral health advocates question why it took Cardinal facing the departure of counties before implementing the steps and funding in the action plan.
The Stanly newspaper quoted Stanly chairman Swain as saying the county’s community providers and DSS specialists have “always had issues with placement of children. When they are placed, there is concern that they are receiving the appropriate services.”
Swain also said Cardinal “failed to provide meaningful assistance in addressing the opioid crisis in Stanly County…one of the leading mental health issues we face."
Charlotte TV station WBTV reported Nov. 4 that Mecklenburg manager Dena Diorio said that as many as nine to 10 of Cardinal's 20 counties could ask for permission to move to another MCO.
Cardinal also oversees providers in Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Rockingham and Stokes counties in the Triad.
County managers in those counties could not be immediately reached for comment on Cardinal.
336-727-7376
